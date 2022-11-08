Letters to the Editor

Angels in Health Care

Last Thursday, on November 3rd I slipped on ice and broke my ankle.

The experience of going from injury to recovery has left me humbled and grateful to all the people who assisted in the process, and in particular, to our health care workers.

I first went to the Sparwood Medical Clinic. The attending physicians, nurses and technicians worked as a well-functioning team. I regret that I cannot recall all their names. Pain and strong meds impaired my memory. But I was fortunate to be treated by Dr. Rader, and was cared for by Aslynn and Laura. I am sorry if I cannot recall the name of the other fine nurse who attended to me, or the x-ray tech. It was a roller coaster of a day. But I remember your faces, your voices and the care you gave.

I went to Cranbrook for surgery. I knew I was in good hands by our local paramedics, Kent, and another friendly paramedic whose name escapes me at the moment. I am sorry. Morphine will do that.

At the regional hospital in Cranbrook, I was eventually treated by Dr. Chan, who answered all my questions and was very approachable. I knew that he and the surgery team had been working late the night before. I can only imagine how many other people have benefitted from his expertise.

Now, about nurses. I hope I will be forgiven if I digress here, for it is with nurses that I spent the most of my three days, and it is nurses who have such an incredible impact on patient care.

In my mind, nurses are angels. They combined compassion with competence, focus and energy.

Where would we be without them?

Challenging experiences test our metal. In Cranbrook I heard a patient verbally abusing a male nurse. I couldn’t believe my ears. The nurse, however, redirected the abuse in a professional manner and focused on patient care. His high ethical standards manifested themselves in a single-minded effort to do good for the patient. He was incredible. I think this nurse’ name was Kyle. His conduct made me proud to be Canadian.

At the end of the day, if you happen to know a health care worker, please give them a hug. They carry a heavy load and deserve it.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for the excellent care you provided.

Sincerely, Noel Bullock

The Benefits of Bingo

Rotary Community On-line Bingo was started by the Rotary Club of Golden and Ehman Family in April, 2020. They started the bingo to give people something to do and looked forward to during COVID. They also wanted to help their community with proceeds being given to local businesses. In October 2020 the bingo grew, and Kootenay Rotary Clubs joined Golden until there was a total of 16 clubs.

The bingo is so much more than just a game. It is Rotarians and players all coming together for an evening of fun, conversation (even though it is a chat platform) and maybe even to win a little bit of money. Players have shared and liked our posts and local media has promoted us. The players have formed their own friendships to the point of helping each other out in times of need with never even having met.

The connections made by this Bingo Community have benefited so many people. The stories that come back to our group are heartwarming and have brought tears to our eyes many times. The game has made me as Rotarian learn more about Rotary, the other Rotary clubs in our area and Rotarian moderators. I have made friends that will last me a lifetime both with the Rotarians and the online bingo players.

When I was doing the numbers up, I was amazed at what we have accomplished to date. When you look at the numbers and see amount that has gone out to the local clubs you see the benefit to each of our communities.

The number from when bingo started in April 2020 until October 14’22 are as follows:

• Total revenue $4,049,070

• Total player payout $1,796,474

• Total Proceeds to clubs $1,474,892

At the start of the Bingo, Golden donated $6,000 to local businesses, $750 Food Bank, $2,189 in Medical assistance and $1,720 hand sanitizer program.

As a group we have done three large group donations totaling $70,000. Joanna’s House $50,000, Betty White — SPCA $10,000 and Ronald McDonald House $10,000

Thank you to the Golden Rotary Club and Ehman Family for starting this. Thank you to all the players who have supported us and thank you to the 16 Rotary Clubs who have worked to make this something that no one would ever believe possible. This group of Rotarians and players have made me proud to say that I am a Rotarian.

Penny Coyle, Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary

Respect for Canadian water

Our Build a Weir on Lake Koocanusa committee is increasingly concerned regarding Columbia and Kootenay waters.

As we watch the escalating International water crisis with areas in our world drying and communities and cities wrestling with possible disaster. water is now number one in importance.

History demonstrated how the Americans constructed large dams on this water system and demonstrated a total disregard for the all-important salmon and constructed an end to the salmon accessing their historic spawning areas. This intentional destruction of an all-important food source is unforgivable. It has been demonstrated for many years that the money being spent on re-installing salmon in these areas is simply pretending that someone cares and is nothing more than a waste of good money. It’s now time for Canada to manage Canadian concerns for Canadians First.

Our committee continues to question the various levels of government that have demonstrated little concern for this area.

The annual drawdown as managed by the Americans demonstrates a total disregard for the annual erosion around the lake shore.

In our opinion, why is it that the governments of Canada are passive and seem to suggest all’s well when we know it’s soon going to be too late when it comes to water management? Our committee continues to feel that Canadian Government representatives are not recognizing the value of Lake Koocanusa. Water is no longer a resource of beauty and is now more important than gold. Imagine the Kootenay and Columbia areas drying like several European areas. As an interesting question, would the U.S. Army Core of Engineers be concerned with the well-being of Canadians, should there be a series of dry years? Our Canadian Government should begin to address the real concerns of Lake Koocanusa now.

In the foreseeable future and with the advent of electric vehicles, the Americans with current history will enjoy the financial benefit from the Libby Dam. History demonstrates Canada has provided valuable lands in the area of the Koocanusa lake used by the Americans to produce a vast supply of electricity. Our committee asks why Canada has partnered in the development of the Libby Dam project and storage basin and received no benefit. Why does Canada suffer an annual lake drawdown as managed by the Americans? Our committee feels our government should negotiate for the lake to be maintained at a minimum level of 2450 feet above sea level annually, from the beginning of May through to the end of the tourism season, at the end of September. Failure to achieve a solid agreement regarding this water level, Canada should proceed with the construction of a weir, just north of the international border of Canada to achieve this lake-level control. Our government should also insist on the Americans compensating Canada with at least fifty percent of the revenue derived from the Libby Dam production of electricity.

Kenneth Bettin, Build a Weir on Lake Koocanusa committee representative