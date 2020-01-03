Letters to the Editor

Development on Innes Avenue; With gratitude to Mass Choir hosts

Development on Innes Avenue

Dear Mayor and City Councillors;

In regard to the proposed amendment to change the zoning on Innes Avenue to Medium Density:

City Council should have a detailed look at the impact that the new zoning changes will make. Woodmor Estates would share a common fenceline with the property in question. As a member of the Strata Council at Woodmor, a quick count estimates that currently there are just over 100 persons living in 66 individually owned lots. A modest estimate of the individual houses along Innes Avenue would bump the total up another 50 persons. The density of 292 units developed would have the potential to accomodate 450 to 600 persons minimally depending on the size of the renting families.

City Council has to determine whether or not the number of persons living on Innes will be able to handle a potential triple, quadruple or higher increase in population.

Children that must walk to school using Innes Avenue hazard a walk along the side of a road that drops into a ditch as there are no sidewalks to get to their respective school. Soon there could be many children living in the development which would take a great deal of planning on behalf of the School Board to handle the higher amount of pupils at both schools after figuring out how to get the children to school safely. Planning prior to re-zoning to protect the children should be carefully considered first.

Roads leading out of the development would have to be connected to 3rd Avenue with an increased volume of traffic on Innes itself. Vehicle traffic which could increase by hundreds has the potential to become hazardous as renters are forced to drive through either of the two school zones then downtown then further north to get to shopping areas.

At the December 9th Council meeting, the City Councillor should not have had to ask the developer whether or not the utilities in the area would be adequate. Council should do the research to find the answers regarding infrastructure questions on their own before a decision is made in haste

The City Council should assess the pros and cons until they have all the answers to all the tax payers questions before they vote to re-zone on a development that would be at the very high end of medium density possibly built in a poor location.

Yours Truly,

Fred Searle/Secretary of Strata Council NES-81

Mass Choir: With gratitude to our hosts

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, over 320 Cranbrook elementary school students took to the stage at the Cranbrook Alliance Church to provide Christmas Cheer to an audience of 1,000-plus.

To many locals, this annual collaboration of the Cranbrook Elementary Music Teachers has become a well-loved tradition and the official start to the Christmas Season. Let it be noted that many members of the audience were former choir members themselves.

For the past eight years, the Cranbrook Alliance Church has hosted this event, ever since this concert outgrew its former home at the College of the Rockies. Along with generously providing the space over three days to allow for set-up and take-down, Alliance Church members have also provided parking lot marshalling and sound/lighting technical support to give the event a smooth and professional touch. They also opened their in-house coffee bar to arriving guests, proceeds from which were given back to the Cranbrook Elementary School breakfast programs.

We would like to collectively thank the Cranbrook Alliance Church for their ongoing support of this unique community event.

In heartfelt appreciation,

The Cranbrook Elementary Music Teachers

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

It happened this week in 1912-1913

Pictured above: The interior of Fink Mercantile 1912-1913 December 29 – January… Continue reading

Kimberley resident warning dog owners to leash up after dog almost dies in conibear trap

Martin Brilling’s dog Jackson was caught in a trap on logging road in Matthew Creek area

Meet Sawyer, the first baby born in Cranbrook this decade

Cranbrook’s first baby of the new decade was born at 4:18 a.m.… Continue reading

Average residential values up by nine per cent in Cranbrook

Property assessments are in the mail with updated information on residential property values

Campaign launched to support young woman injured in explosion

Emergency personnel responded to a reported explosion in Cranbrook on Dec. 27.

Fashion Fridays: How to clean out your closet

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Draw tonight for record $70-million lotto jackpot in B.C.

First Lotto Max draw of the year could make someone particularly rich

Contractors picked for B.C.’s Pattullo Bridge replacement

Acciona, Aecon to build union-only four-lane Fraser crossing

B.C. mom gets $368 traffic ticket for touching phone mounted to dashboard

Lawyer says that ticket is ‘invalid’ and officer gave inaccurate information

Two B.C. men found guilty of staging crash in ICBC lawsuit

Judge finds two of 13 defendants guilty in Surrey ICBC scam

Much of B.C. under weather warnings as winter storm touches down on south coast

Strong winds, rain and heavy snowfall expected to continue through to Saturday

Letters to the Editor

Development on Innes Avenue; With gratitude to Mass Choir hosts

‘I thought I was going to die:’ Skier recovering after being lost for two days on B.C. mountain

Mark Gayowski, 34, says the experience was ‘life-changing’

Gwynne Dyer: Georgette Mosbacher’s History Lesson

Pictured above, left: Georgette Mosbacher, the US ambassador to Poland. Right: Molotov… Continue reading

Most Read