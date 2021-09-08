September 8, 2021
Karl Anton Hallgren ~
October 28, 1934 – September 13, 2002
Our lives go on without you
But nothing is the same
We have to hide our heartache
When someone speaks your name
Sad are the hearts that love you
Silent are the tears that fall
Living here without you
Is the hardest part of all
You did so many things for us
Your heart was kind and true
And when we needed someone
We could always count on you
The special years will not return
When we are all together
But with the love in our hearts
You walk with us forever
With love always,
Linda, Chris, Kara and families. Obituary