Karl Anton Hallgren

September 8, 2021
Karl Anton Hallgren ~
October 28, 1934 – September 13, 2002

Our lives go on without you
But nothing is the same
We have to hide our heartache
When someone speaks your name

Sad are the hearts that love you
Silent are the tears that fall
Living here without you
Is the hardest part of all

You did so many things for us
Your heart was kind and true
And when we needed someone
We could always count on you

The special years will not return
When we are all together
But with the love in our hearts
You walk with us forever
With love always,
Linda, Chris, Kara and families. Obituary

Just Posted

The BC Centre for Disease Control’s (BC CDC) latest COVID-19 map shows a rise in new cases in the West Kootenay in the week of Aug. 29 - Sept 4, compared to the previous week. New cases generally fell in the East Kootenay in the same period.
New COVID cases rise in West Kootenay, generally fall to the east

A contractor has been hired to trap and relocate a ‘problematic’ beaver in the Idlewild Park wetlands area. Photo courtesy Karen Peters.
City to relocate ‘problematic’ beaver from Idlewild Park wetlands

A Royal Ontario Museum fieldwork crew are seen extracting a shale slab containing a fossil of Titanokorys gainesi in the mountains of Kootenay National Park, B.C., in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-ROM, Jean-Bernard Caron, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Rare Kootenay fossil find shines new light on the evolution of bigness

Joseph Creek Village in Cranbrook, one of Golden Life's senior's living residences. Golden Life is taking acute precautions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in order to keep their residents and staff safe. Photo taken from www.goldenlife.ca
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Joseph Creek Village