Karl Anton Hallgren

October 28, 1934 – September 13, 2002
We think about you always,
we talk about you still.
You have never been forgotten,
and you never will.
We hold you close within our hearts,
and there you will remain.
To walk and guide us through our lives,
until we meet again.
Love always,
Linda, Chris, Kara and family
Obituary

