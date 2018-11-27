What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

In 1973 a married British couple travelled by bus, train, boat, and rickshaw across Europe and Asia, eventually arriving in Australia. So many people wanted to hear about their trip that they wrote ‘Across Asia on the Cheap’—a photocopied and stapled guide for their friends and family. Word of mouth had Australian bookstores asking for hundreds of copies, and soon they had it professionally published. This became the very first Lonely Planet guidebook. This week the library has a selection of new and up-to-date guidebooks, including ones to ‘Cuba,’ ‘Ireland,’ ‘Italy,’ ‘Thailand,’ and ‘New Zealand.’

A poor ten-year-old spends time with a wealthy family over Christmas, only to see that money isn’t everything in Polly Horvath’s ‘Very Rich.’

Preschool Story Time is this Wednesday at 11:00 am, 1:15 pm, & 6:30 pm, and Toddler Story Time is 10:00 and 11:00 am. Both will be all about Dance. Baby Laptime is every Thursday at 11 am.

FOOD FOR FINES: For the entire month of December, the Library will be accepting donations of non-perishable food as payment for overdue fines (please, no out of date food, no condiments, or food in glass containers). One item will be worth one dollar of fines. All donations will be delivered to the food bank throughout the holiday season. This is a great way to get rid of those pesky overdue fines while helping others in need.

Adult newly acquired items:

The Aging of Aquarius – Helen Wilkes (646.79)

The Age of Increasing Inequality – Lars Osberg (339.20971)

The Community Food Forest Handbook – Catherine Bukowski (635)

The Total Fly Fishing Manual – Joe Cermele (799.124)

20-Minute Whittling Projects – Tom HIndes (736.4)

Creative Christmas Crafts – Karin Anderson (745.59412)

DIY Kombucha – Andrea Potter (641.877)

Collagen Glow – Sally Olivia Kim (646.726)

Lonely Planet Ireland (914.15)

Lonely Planet Cuba (917.2)

Lonely Planet Australia (919.4)

Lonely Planet Italy (914.5)

Lonely Planet Thailand (915.93)

Lonely Planet New Zealand (Aotearoa) (919.3)

Adventures in Memory – Hilde Ostby (612.823312)

Pie Squared – Cathy Barrow (641.8652)

Sweet Desserts from London’s Ottolenghi (641.86)

Mamaskatch: A Cree Coming of Age – Darrel J. McLeod (bio)

Rise of the Mystics – Ted Dekker (fic)

Beauchamp Hall – Danielle Steel (fic) (CD Audio) (large print)

An Irish Country Cottage – Patrick Taylor (fic)

The Tattooist of Auschwitz – Heather Morris (fic)

War of the Wolf – Bernard Cornwell (fic)

The Labyrinth of the Spirits – Carlos Ruiz Zafon (fic)

Elevation – Stephen King (fic)

The Dream Daughter – Diane Chamberlain (fic) (Audio CD)

A Christmas by the Sea – Melody Carlson (fic)

Button Man – Andrew Gross (fic)

No Good Asking – Fran Kimmel (fic)

In Times Gone By – Tracie Peterson (fic)

The Killing Habit – Mark Billingham (mys)

Target: Alex Cross – James Patterson (mys)

Young adult & children’s:

This Story is a Lie – Tom Pollock (ya fic)

The Forest Queen – Betsy Cornwell (ya fic)

Rule – Ellen Goodlett (ya fic)

Wildcard – Marie Lu (ya fic)

Royal Crown – Meg Cabot (j fic)

Very Rich – Polly Horvath (j fic)

The Library Machine – Dave Butler (j fic)