What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Many decades ago, a Cranbrook resident demanded that the Cranbrook Library remove Mel Frank’s ‘Marijuana Grower’s Guide,’ from its collection, feeling it was not appropriate library material. After a thorough review process, the Library Board voted to keep the book on the shelves. Unhappy with this decision, the person then took their complaint to the RCMP, who left the them feeling even unhappier.

Times have changed a bit. New this week is ‘Cannabis: A Beginner’s Guide to Growing Marijuana’ is new this week written by Danny Danko (although I remain suspicious of his last name).

Temple Gradin calls on young readers to experiment and think about science in her latest book ‘Calling All Minds.’

Preschool Story Time is this Wednesday at 11:00 am, 1:15 pm, & 6:30 pm, and Toddler Story Time is 10 and 11 am. Both will be all about Opposites. Baby Laptime is every Thursday at 11 am.

FOOD FOR FINES: For the entire month of December, the Library will be accepting donations of non-perishable food as payment for overdue fines (please, no out of date food, no condiments, or food in glass containers). One item will be worth one dollar of fines. All donations will be delivered to the food bank throughout the holiday season. This is a great way to get rid of those pesky overdue fines while helping others in need.

Another great way to support our Endowment Fund is to purchase one of our Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies 2019 Wall Calendars. The full colour calendars feature brilliant local photography, and a chance to win prizes every single day of 2019. Calendars are $10.00 each, and make a great gift.

On display this month is the amazing holiday display by Kathleen Simon.

Adult Newly Acquired:

You Are Not a Rock – Mark Freeman (613)

Mastering Pizza – Marc Vetri (641.8248)

Cannabis – Danny Danko (633.79)

Step into Your Moxie – Alexia Vernon (155.2)

Who Knew? 10,001 Household Solutions – Bruce Lubin (640)

The Two-Pencil Method – Mark Crilley (741.24)

A Guide to the Youth Criminal Justice Act – Lee Tustin (345.7108)

Tax Planning for You and Your Family 2018 (343.71052)

Religious Institutions and the Law in Canada (346.71064)

Crohn’s & Colitis – Dr. A. Hillary Steinhart (616.344)

Gone So Long – Andre Dubus (fic)

The First Love – Beverly Lewis (fic)

When We Found Home – Susan Mallery (fic)

Wired – Julie Garwood (fic)

The Kiss Quotient – Helen Hoang (fic)

Lake Success – Gary Shteyngart (fic)

Hangman – Jack Heath (mys)

Waiting for Eden – Elliot Ackerman (fic)

A Sorrowful Santcuary – Iona Whishaw (fic)

The Third Victim – Philip Margolin (mys)

In Every Moment We Are Still Alive – Tom Malmquist (mys)

The Dead Ringer – M.C. Beaton (mys)

The Big Bang Theory: Season 11 (DVD)

Vikings: Season 5 (DVD)

Avengers: Infinity War (DVD)

Christmas on the Coast (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

West – Edith Pattou (j fic)

Calling All Minds – Temple Grandin (j 507.8)

The Artist in You – Julie Brunelle (j 702.8)

100 Screen Free Ways to Beat Boredom – Kris Hirschman (j 790.191)

The Kids’ Outdoor Adventure Book – Stacy Tornio (j 796.5)

Robot – Laure Buller (j 629.892)

The Unofficial Guide to Building Castles in Minecraft – Jill Keppler (j 794.8)

Meet my Family: Animal Babies and Their Families – Laura Purdie Salas (j 591.392)

No Fixed Address – Susin Nielsen (j fic)

How to Spot a Sasquatch – J. Torres (j fic)

Spy School Secret Service – Stuart Gibbs (j fic)