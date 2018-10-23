WATCH: The Medieval Faire and Feast

Saturday, October 20 saw Van Horne Park and the Cranbrook History Centre play host to the first annual Medieval Faire and Feast. Chelsea McDonald, a.k.a. Lady Thisbe LaBlanchette, public relations officer for The Incipient Shire of Aieriesgarde who put the event on, said that she felt it was very successful, especially after all the stress of putting it all together.

“It was really nice that the actual day went very, very smoothly, everybody played their part exceedingly well and I’m very, very proud of my team,” she said.

LaBlanchette said that, as she predicted, her favourite component of the event was its dancing, particularly later in the evening when the outdoor events moved into the Cranbrook History Centre.

“We actually got into some really complicated dances and the people who stuck around for the later portion of the evening seemed to have a lot of fun.”

She added that she spoke with numerous people who said they felt like would be interested in joining in on the fun later, so the demo was successful in it’s goal of inciting new members to the society.

As this is the first annual event of its kind for the society, LaBlanchette said they learned a thing or two this time around. They plan to aim for a late spring date, rather than holding it in October next year. Though they were blessed with beautiful weather, it certainly isn’t always so nice late in late autumn. Add to this that this time of year has numerous other events happening, the Shire agreed to change next year’s date.

They also plan to revamp the format for the feast itself, making ticket prices a little cheaper.

“That seemed to be an issue for some people,” LaBlanchette said, “but for what we were providing that was what made sense, but we may do a little bit of reshuffling for that.”

The feast itself was “phenomenal,” according to LeBlanchette, “Aunty Barb’s [Bakery] puts on on hell of a feast.” She added that Tammy Morgan of the History Centre hosted an excellent event and they were served by local cadets.

The society is already planning for next year’s big demo, and in the meantime, their next upcoming event is a tavern night on Sunday, October 28 at 3:00 p.m. It is a casual, potluck style gathering, that is Halloween themed. Contact aeriesgarde.chatelaine@gmail.com or visit their Facebook group

Previous story
Canada Post strikes leaves small shops in the lurch as holidays approach: CFIB
Next story
Federal carbon tax rebates will exceed the cost for most people affected

Just Posted

Two accused in 2010 double-homicide appear in court

Two men charged with first degree murder appear by video for pre-trial conference in Vancouver.

ʔaq̓am community holding council elections

Six candidates vying for two council seats at the ʔaq̓am Community Council

An atmosphere of tension, suspicion and fear

MBSS Wild Theatre presents Arthur Miller’s ‘The Crucible’

Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services respond to early morning fire

Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services responded to a structure fire in the… Continue reading

Local Muay Thai fighters head to national, international competitions

A pair of Cranbrook martial artists are heading off to big stages… Continue reading

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

B.C. Youtuber exits homemade, air-tight ‘biodome’ after 14 hours

Kurtis Baute sealed himself ‘in a jar’ to continue the discussion about climate change

Missing Shuswap woman’s ID found in northern BC

Ashley Simpson’s identification found in tank of a sewage vacuum truck in Pink Mountain

B.C. man’s disappearance galvanized Vancouver Island

A look back at the search that tore at the fabric of a young family and close-knit friends

Trudeau says Canadians expect ‘consequences’ for Khashoggi murder

Prime Minister seemed reluctant to cancel arms deal with Saudi Arabia

Transport Canada to investigate B.C. plane stunt death

Canadian hip-hop artist killed allegedly filming video on wing of plane when things went wrong

BC Cannabis Store sees 20,000 transactions in first week of legalization

The government-run store in Kamloopsis the only legal brick-and-mortar retail outlet in B.C.

‘Naturally occurring’ anthrax kills 13 bison in northeastern B.C.

Health officials say there is no risk to the public

The latest: Crude pipe bombs sent to Obama, Clintons, CNN; no injuries

The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing “possible explosive devices” addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Most Read