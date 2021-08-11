A Williams Lake trucker is being lauded as a ‘prince of men,’ after he stopped to help an elderly couple who had a flat tire on Highway 97 north of Cache Creek. (Facebook photo)

A Williams Lake trucker is being lauded as a ‘prince of men,’ after he stopped to help an elderly couple who had a flat tire on Highway 97 north of Cache Creek. (Facebook photo)

Trucker praised for generosity toward stranded elderly couple on Highway 97

Rene Bremner stopped, helped, paid for tire repair and couple’s lunch at Cache Creek

Williams Lake trucker Rene Bremner is being praised as a “prince of men,” after he helped an elderly couple who ran into car troubles along Highway 97 near Cache Creek recently.

In a Facebook post Bill Barr said his grandparents had a flat tire and when they stopped in the 39C heat discovered their spare tire was flat as well.

“This guy must have sensed they were in trouble,” Barr noted in the post. “Anyway he took time out of his I’m sure long day and changed the blown tire and air[ed] up the spare with an air hose he had on his truck and then put it on and followed my grandparents to Cache Creek in case he had to air it up again.”

Barr said after that the truck driver even phoned the restaurant and paid for their lunch as well.

When Barr later learned the trucker’s name and that he also paid for the tires and labour to put them on the car, he made another post on Facebook.

“Wow, just wow,” Barr noted.

Bremner is a longtime truck driver and currently hauls houses and house logs up and down from the coast for Pioneer Log Homes of British Columbia. Owner Bryan Reid Jr. said he was not surprised to hear about Bremner’s helpfulness.

“That is the kind of guy he is. He is a terrific person.”

Reid said Bremner has hauled for the company for about five years.


