(Starbucks photo)

food news

Toad’s breath, bat warts: Starbucks releases Halloween frappe

The trendy coffee giant’s over-the-top Halloween drink is coming.

Forget pumpkin spiced lattes. The spooky season has inspired a new Halloween-themed frappe at Starbucks.

The Witch’s Brew Frappuccino includes an orange creme “toad’s breath” base with green chia seed “bat warts” and green “lizard scale” powder.

“We wanted to create a flavour that you might enjoy at a Halloween party,” said Jennica Robinson from Starbucks’ beverage development team in a news release. “It gets a little bit of juicy-ness from the orange flavor.”

A grande, which is the 16-oz size, will set you back about 400 calories.

The Witch’s Brew drink, available in Canada starting Thursday, is the Seattle-based coffee giant’s latest over-the-top beverage. The craze for wild, colourful and extravagant frappucinos took off with the Unicorn Frappucino in April 2017.

READ MORE: Starbucks barista has meltdown over Unicorn Frappuccino

Last year, the company featured Halloween drink was the Zombie Frappucino.

