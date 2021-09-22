Police were called to the scene of alleged horse manure flinging in Rossland on Sunday. Photo: Vincent Botta/Unsplash

Police were called to the scene of alleged horse manure flinging in Rossland on Sunday. Photo: Vincent Botta/Unsplash

No horsin’ around, Trail police called to resolve manure spat

The argument between neighbours happened at a rural property in Rossland on Sunday

This latest wrangling in Rossland raised a bit of a stink on Sunday, and certainly doesn’t sound very neighbourly.

The afternoon of Sept. 19 the Trail and Greater District RCMP were called to a rural outskirt in Rossland to resolve a dispute between two property owners involving the alleged flinging of horse manure.

One neighbour claimed that another neighbour had purposely flung equine-originating dung at their outbuilding.

Cops says the accused flinger denied throwing horse droppings at the other property. She stated that her horse had an explosive bowel movement when running which had caused a manure projectile to fly through the air and land onto the side of her neighbour’s barn.

Despite the strange sequence of events, police report that the matter was resolved without further incident.

Read more: Misuse of Trail bear-proof bins prompts warning to community

Read more: Trail nuclear medicine tech recognized with award of excellence


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailKootenaysRCMP BriefsRossland

Previous story
Concerns prompt B.C. to return to notifying schools, parents about COVID exposures
Next story
Prey beats predator as mountain goat fatally gores grizzly bear in B.C. park

Just Posted

Juniper Lanes has been sold to a pair of investors who are planning to keep most of the bowling lanes and add a craft brewery. Trevor Crawley photo.
Redevelopment of bowling alley takes shape

A new apartment building is proposed at 1001 10th St. N near the Tamarack Mall. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.
New apartment development proposed near Tamarack Mall

These five kittens were recently found in the garbage pile at the Fort Steele landfill. They are now in the care of a foster. (Photo courtesy of Leslie Long)
Five kittens found in garbage pile at Fort Steele landfill

Rob Morrison (left) and Wayne Stetski. Photos courtesy Jocelyn Doll and Claire Palmer
Kootenay Conservative candidate sits on top; final result pending mail-in ballots