Nature on Cranbrook’s doorstep

Pictured: At Sylvan Lake in October 2018 (looking west), Rocky Mountain Naturalists pause on their return from an excursion to Big Hill. Dan Hicks photo

Dan Hicks

Situated along the City of Cranbrook’s northeast boundary, the Cranbrook Community Forest offers Cranbrookers easy access to a natural world of woodlands, hills, ponds, and trails; much enjoyed by hikers, bicyclists, and cross-country skiers.

Established as a provincial reserve in 1987, the forest was designated as an Interpretive Forest in 1995, and is now a provincial Recreation Site (officially titled the Cranbrook Community Interpretive Forest); managed by the Cranbrook Community Forest Society since 2000.

CCF Society and RM Naturalist volunteers facilitate public engagement with Cranbrook’s natural environment via trail construction and maintenance, and both societies welcome new members.