FILE- In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo Ludacris performs at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 1 held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

Ludacris, Migos to perform at pre-Super Bowl concert

Ludacris, Migos and Lil Jon will represent Atlanta and hip-hop culture when they perform at the EA SPORTS BOWL days before the Super Bowl next year.

Electronic Arts Inc. and OnLocation Experiences announced Monday that Lil Yachty, Metro Boomin and Lil Baby will also hit the stage at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Jan. 31, 2018, for the concert celebrating rappers from Atlanta. Super Bowl 53 will take place Feb. 3 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Ludacris, a Grammy winner and successful actor, will perform alongside special guests. More performers who are from Atlanta will be announced at a later date.

The EA SPORTS BOWL is part of the three-day Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, which runs from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2. Tickets go on sale Friday.

The Associated Press

