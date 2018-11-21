Koi-munching otter avoids trap in Vancouver Chinese garden

Park staff have set up a trap with chicken and smeared a mat with fish oil, so far to no avail

The wandering river otter with a taste for decorative and valuable koi carp has managed to elude a trap set Tuesday in hopes of removing it from a classical Chinese garden in Vancouver.

Officials with the Vancouver Park Board baited the humane trap with chicken and smeared a mat with fish oil to entice the otter in an effort to relocate the adventurous mammal to a more appropriate home in Stanley Park.

But a park board spokeswoman says the trap was empty Wednesday.

READ MORE: Otter makes a snack out of koi fish in Vancouver Chinese garden

She says there’s still no solution to the mystery of how the otter found the tranquil ponds within the walled Sun Yat-Sen Classical Garden at the edge of the city’s Chinatown.

The otter has had no trouble chasing down some of the large, and very old koi that live in the garden’s ponds, and is blamed for eating about five or six of them.

While they try to catch the otter, park board and Vancouver Aquarium staff are also making plans to remove the roughly 11 large koi still remaining in the ponds.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
‘Bait and switch’ warning ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Just Posted

Wild Theatre’s ‘The Crucible’ Takes The Stage

MBSS launches dramatic season with a tale of revenge, darkness, superstition and satanic possession … See below for photo gallery — photos by Barry Coulter

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

Week of November 18- 24: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Avalanche women’s squad served two loses to Camosun Chargers

The College of the Rockies women’s Avalanche volleyball team couldn’t run a… Continue reading

COTR Avalanche bested by Camosun Chargers

The men’s Avalanche volleyball team faced the high powered Camosun College Chargers… Continue reading

ICE wrap up: ICE get one point out of six this weekend

It was a busy weekend for the Kootenay ICE with three games… Continue reading

Feds give formal notice for law to end Canada Post strike

Trudeau government ready to legislate employees back to work after five weeks of rotating strikes

Ottawa’s fall update features $16B competitiveness response to U.S. tax reforms

Bill Morneau had faced pressure to lower the corporate tax rate in response to major tax and regulatory reforms in the U.S.

BC Ferries sees net earnings of $90M in second quarter

Net earnings are down as a result of lowering fares, adding more sailings to meet customer demand according to report

10 years for B.C. man who killed girlfriend with hammer, burned her body

Ryan Armstrong claimed in Chilliwack court to victim’s family the drug-addled crime was an accident

Morneau’s update bolsters struggling media with $600-million in tax measures

The program will likely cost the federal treasury about $45 million in 2019-20, rising to $165 million in 2023-24

Koi-munching otter avoids trap in Vancouver Chinese garden

Park staff have set up a trap with chicken and smeared a mat with fish oil, so far to no avail

Lower Mainland suspect identified in fatal northern B.C. hit and run

Suspect and seven other individuals believed involved located on Haida Gwaii

‘Bait and switch’ warning ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Competition Bureau of Canada is warning shoppers of illegal sale tactics

Legal battle ahead for suspended B.C. legislature executives

Public removal ‘very unfair,’ says veteran clerk Craig James

Most Read