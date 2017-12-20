Ice sign F Kodak

Young ‘01 prospect leads midget prep players in points race.

Holden Kodak signs with the Kootenay Ice. Photo courtesy Kootenay Ice.

The Kootenay ICE announced Tuesday the signing of ’01-born forward Holden Kodak.

The ICE listed Kodak in October of this year.

The Cloverdale, B.C. native has 35 goals and 59 points in 25 games for the Yale Hockey Academy Midget Prep of the CSSHL this season.

Kodak currently leads all midget prep players in points. He’s 15 points ahead of fellow ICE prospect and second overall draft pick Connor McClennon, who is second in league scoring.

“Holden is a highly skilled forward that has shown tremendous progress this year and we look forward to his continued development,” said Matt Cockell, President and General Manager. “We are excited about Holden’s future with the ICE and thank Holden and his family for choosing our program.”

Throughout his time in the midget prep division, Kodak has recorded 43 goals and 80 points in 55 games.

The Portland Winterhawks selected Kodak in the 11th round (229th overall) in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft.

