Laurie Nickel, centre left, and her daughter Stephanie hold a protest sign during the UNIFOR union meeting between the workers of Oshawa’s General Motors plant with Jerry Dias, president of UNIFOR, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. The plant, which employs more than 2,500 people, is set to close. (Eduardo Lima/The Canadian Press)

Get tough with General Motors Trump-style, union head urges Trudeau

Unifor president Jerry Dias is in Washington this week, to try to enlist allies at the Canadian Embassy

The head of Canada’s largest autoworkers union wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to borrow a page from the U.S. president’s playbook and get tough with General Motors, Trump-style.

Unifor president Jerry Dias is in Washington to try to enlist allies at the Canadian Embassy. He wants to reverse GM’s decision to slash more than 2,500 jobs at the company’s plant in Oshawa, Ont.

Dias says it’s time for Canada and the United States to join forces and form a united front against the company, which is also cutting 3,300 production jobs south of the border, as well as 8,000 salaried workers.

READ MORE: Politicians promise help for GM workers; stress that saving plant hopeless

He says it’s clear that GM is moving its manufacturing work away from both countries and that job losses will only continue unless both governments turn to tariffs on foreign exports to reverse the trend.

Trump has already put GM on notice that he will withdraw all U.S. subsidies for GM unless it backs off on the cuts, although he hasn’t offered many details.

Dias says the new U.S.-Canada-Mexico Agreement, which is to be signed by all three countries this week at G20 meetings in Argentina, could be in jeopardy from the cuts, which are aimed at saving General Motors US$6 billion by the year 2020.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada’s auto industry at risk if GM closes Oshawa plant, union president says

Just Posted

COTR nursing students organizing conference

Nursing students at the College of the Rockies are organzing a conference… Continue reading

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Cranbrook RCMP requesting assistance in locating missing Sparwood man

Cranbrook RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man who… Continue reading

Bail decision reserved in murder case

A judge has reserved a decision following a bail hearing in Cranbrook… Continue reading

SPCA seeks assistance for two cats

Both Cheeks and Richard need expensive surgery

VIDEO: Alert Ready system to be tested across the country for second time

Test alerts are supposed to appear at 1:55 p.m. local time

Get tough with General Motors Trump-style, union head urges Trudeau

Unifor president Jerry Dias is in Washington this week, to try to enlist allies at the Canadian Embassy

Otter absent, but koi rescue continues at Vancouver’s Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Garden

Efforts to humanely trap and relocate the slippery otter have been unsuccessful

Man behind B.C. legislature probe previously fired from casino security job

Speaker Darryl Plecas suggested Alan Mullen become the interim sergeant at arms, a position he had just investigated

Condo prices soar in B.C.’s hot spots for winter tourism

Whistler, Kimberley and Nelson saw increases in housing prices as investors look to nearby winter recreation

Northern B.C. city dealing with its own otter problem

Vanderhoof’s Nechako White Sturgeon Recovery Initiative working to increase fish survival rate

The 10 funniest words in the English language, according to this study

Two University of Alberta researchers say they’ve analyzed what makes some words intrinsically funny.

Margaret Atwood to write sequel to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Publisher McClelland and Stewart says it will publish ‘The Testaments’ on Sept. 10, 2019

Knickers the cow is too beefy to become burgers

The black-and-white Holstein Friesian from Western Australia stands at 6 feet 4 inches

Most Read