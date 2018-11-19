https://www.sunpeaksresort.com

First ski hill in B.C. opened this weekend

Sun Peaks, near Kamloops, was the first ski hill in the province to open for season

Skiers around the province are gearing up for the winter season, after Sun Peaks opened near Kamloops this past weekend.

Sun Peaks was the first resort to open in B.C., and the line up for the first chair was a long one.

Three eager skiers pitched a tent the night before opening day to secure their spot at the front of the line, according to Sun Peaks.

Those in line were treated to coffee and baked goods, as they eagerly waited their turn on the chair.

The season opened with 21 runs and a clear sunny day on the mountain.

In the Okanagan, Big White and Silverstar Mountain Resort are set to open for the season on Nov. 22.

Apex Mountain near Penticton opens on Dec. 8, and Mount Baldy is also slated to open for early December.

Revelstoke Mountain will open Dec. 1 and Kicking Horse Mountain Resort’s official opening day is set for Dec. 7.

In the Lower Mainland area, Whistler Blackcomb Mountain will open Nov. 23, Cypress, Grouse, and Seymour also have opening days in November.

Those in the Kootenays can ski Fernie Alpine Resort as of Nov. 30 and at Kimberley Alpine Resort as of Dec. 9.

On the Island, Mount Washington will open Dec. 7.

And, in the North, Hudson Bay Mountain, near Smithers, will open Nov. 23 and co-op Shames Mountain opens for the Dec. 9th weekend.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Stewart Taylor left a musical legacy behind

Just Posted

Updated: Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh visits Cranbrook

Jagmeet Singh, the leader of the federal New Democratic stopped in Cranbrook… Continue reading

Kootenay ICE crack under weight of Moose Jaw Warriors

The Kootenay ICE welcomed the Moose Jaw Warriors to Western Financial Place… Continue reading

Locals Coffeehouse launches season with Saturday concert

Next installment of the popular concert series in Cranbrook set for Jan. 12, 2019

Forestry workers set to begin job action in Kootenays

Operations in Castlegar, Cranbrook, Galloway, Elko, Radium, Golden may see job action this week.

HIGHLIGHTS: Kootenay ICE shutout by Calgary Hitmen

ICE set to face Red Deer Rebels on the road tomorrow night

Six students arrested, charged in sex assault probe at Toronto all-boys school

The school’s principal, Greg Reeves, described the video of the alleged sexual assault as ‘horrific’

B.C. connection to launch of new $10 bill

Great nephew of Viola Desmond says bill is a ‘step in the right direction’

Elections BC keeps eye on Canada Post dispute, but no change in Nov. 30 deadline

Vote No spokesman say an extension of one or two weeks would ensure all ballots are counted

Langley school pulls Japanese ‘rising sun’ flag after student petition

School district promises consultation with students and parents, defends using flag for war history

Overdose death of B.C. cabinet minister’s stepson underscores need for policy shift, expert says

Dan Sealey died of an illicit drug overdose earlier this month

Calgary bobsled death inquiry recommends infrared technology, safety audits

A judge found the deaths of 17-year-old twins Evan and Jordan Caldwell were accidental and caused by blunt-force head and neck trauma

First ski hill in B.C. opened this weekend

Sun Peaks, near Kamloops, was the first ski hill in the province to open for season

At the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby What was so special about ancient Egypt that women could… Continue reading

$50k fine and community service for Vancouver Island tax evader

David Gonyea was given a nine-month conditional sentence

Most Read