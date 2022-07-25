A helicopter fighting the fire in Glacier National Park. (Contributed by Parks Canada)

Crews fighting wildfire in Glacier National Park

The wildfire was spotted on July 24

An active wildfire fire is currently being fought north of Revelstoke by crews in Glacier National Park.

The wildfire was first detected on Sunday (July 24) in the Mountain Creek area of Glacier National Park. A helicopter was immediately dispatched to suppress the fire.

According to Parks Canada’s fire status map, the location of the blaze is next to the railway tracks which run adjacent to Beaver River, a tributary of the Columbia River.

Parks Canada fire crews continue to fight the flames and perform active fire suppression today (July 25) in collaboration with BC Wildfire Service and Canadian Pacific Railway.

According to Parks Canada, the blaze does not currently pose a risk to people or assets.

The wildfire may be visible from Highway 1.

To report any new wildfires, illegal campfires, or suspicious smoke, call dispatch at 877-852-3100.

To view up-to-date information on any active fire visit www.pc.gc.ca/en/pn-np/bc/glacier/securite-safety/feu-fire-info.

READ MORE: Okanagan heat warning prompts tips to stay cool

READ MORE: Wildflower Festival to bring a splash of colour to Revelstoke

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke

Previous story
UPDATE: Suspect and 2 victims dead in Langley shooting
Next story
Langley shooting spree took place over five hours: IHIT

Just Posted

Country music star Dean Brody, along with hometown NHL defenceman Bowen Byram, and the National Hockey League Players’ Association, announced a $60,000 donation to Cranbrook Minor Hockey Association during a concert at Fort Steele on Saturday evening. Photo courtesy NHLPA.
Dean Brody, Bowen Byram, NHLPA donate $60K to local minor hockey

RCMP responded to the report of a stabbing at the Shambala Music Festival, Friday, July 22.
One person sent to hospital after report of stabbing at Shambhala

x
A number of new fire starts in Cranbrook zone over weekend; all lightning caused

The fire is on south side of St Mary Lake Road.
Fire activity picking up in Southeast, including new start on St. Mary Lake Road