Cod Gone Wild calling in Cranbrook for Celtic concert

Cod Gone Wild is touring B.C. this October and November and are stopping in Cranbrook at the Studio Stage Door on Thursday, Nov. 1.

This Celtic inspired band is focused on giving traditional music a modern edge. They blend the varied talents of musicians whose classical, folk, rock and jazz backgrounds fuse together to create a dynamic and unique sound that instantly connects and resonates with audiences. Through their uplifting energy, tight vocal harmonies and remarkable stage presence, they weave together a tapestry of tales that evoke a nostalgic experience of days gone by.

Cod Gone Wild is based out of the Okanagan Valley since 2009, when lead singer/multi-instrumentalist Andrew Mercer, transplanted from Newfoundland. With him he brought his passion for Newfoundland, the rich culture and the deeply rooted music he grew up with.

The Cods are now recognized as one of Canada’s top Celtic acts.

Joining Mercer are musicians Susan Aylard (fiddle), a classically trained violinist, who also currently performs with the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra and has performed in venues all over the world. Sean Bray (electric guitar), a well-respected guitarist that studied at the Manhattan School of Music. CBC Radio named Bray as one of Canada’s top 50 guitarists of all time. Martyn Jones (bass) an accomplished studio and live bassist who has over 70 album credits to his name and an Aboriginal Music Award winning album with Art Napoleon. Rounding out this talented group of musicians is David Mihal (Drums) a studio drummer for artists all over the world who has toured with the likes of Rita Chiarelli, Shawne Jackson (Domenic Troiano), Oliver Jones and Refugee forerunner Michael Fury.

The Cods are coming off a busy 2018 after the release of their fourth studio album The Islander and are excited about their upcoming tour and the impending release of their Christmas album this November.

The Islander features a mix of original and traditional songs, including a couple of toe tapping fiddle tunes. “Growing up in Newfoundland and being exposed to traditional music at a young age, there will always be a strong Newfoundland influence in Cod Gone Wild’s music,” says Mercer, “having musicians from various musical backgrounds allows us to create something a little more modern and edgy that will have a broader appeal to audiences across the country and around the world.”

Tickets for the show are $25 in Advance and $30 at the door, available at www.codgonewild.com/shows.

Doors Open at 7 pm, Showtime is 7:30 pm.

Visit www.codgonewild.com for more info.