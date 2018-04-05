Frank Parnell, the CEO of TRICORP, and Brent Mainprize, the ACE program director, announced the program will receive $1 million from BMO Financial Group. (UVic Photo Services)

$1 million to expand Indigenous entrepreneur program

Aboriginal Canadian Entrepreneurs Program, dreamed up in northwest B.C., to grow nationally

This month alone, 22 students in northwest B.C. will be graduating from the Northwest Aboriginal Canadian Entrepreneurs Program (ACE) — a program that recently received $1 million to expand nationwide.

It’s the first time the six-month program has been offered in the Nass, where 19 students have taken classes on topics ranging from law and marketing to organizational behaviour and then mentored by an expert in their business field. For the 13 students from Terrace, it’s the second time ACE has been offered in their city.

“We’ve offered it in Prince Rupert I can’t even remember how many time now,” said Cory Stephens, the program manager in the northwest.

After five years, the program has 275 graduates from 26 Indigenous communities in B.C. Approximately 72 businesses have been started by people who have graduated from regional ACE programs.

“It’s not only an entrepreneurship program. It really changes the way graduates visualize and see opportunity,” Stephens said. “It positively affects our graduates in all aspects of their lives once they move forward. A very common thing our students say once they’ve completed the program is they see the world in a different way.”

READ MORE: Six Rupertites awarded Irving K. Barber Aboriginal scholarships

On April 3, University of Victoria announced BMO Financial Group is giving the ACE Program $1 million to expand.

One of the first additions will be the ACE Artists program in Victoria, which will be launched within the month. Expansions are in the works for northern B.C., such as in Bella Bella, and across Canada.

Stephens said there will be a strong focus on the north, specifically, “because that’s where the program started and where we’ve been the strongest.”

Dreamed up by Frank Parnell, the CEO of the Tribal Resources Investment Corporation (TRICORP), the program is designed to bring university-level education to the north with professors from the University of Victoria’s Gustavson School of Business.

Business plan writing coaches and mentors from the north, Stephens said, offer vital local knowledge of what it takes to run a successful business in the north.

Stephens will soon begin recruiting for the next session of the program, starting mid-May in Prince Rupert. Interested people can apply at www.iamace.ca.

READ MORE: Indigenous stewards of the land, river and sea


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vernon gas drops to 106.9
Next story
Officials call baby’s death and Alberta family’s illness ‘weird’

Just Posted

Sporadic precipitation in the forcast

Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting warns weather could create hazardous conditions.

Real estate price shocks could have dire impact: report

Kootenay marketplace relatively stable, as opposed to other areas of BC, says real estate agent.

Pole for osprey nest installed in Idlewild Park

Project just one of many for Columbia Outdoor School focusing on the park and Joseph Creek.

Province announces new winter safety measures

Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting already adhering to new maintenance standards

New Bishop appointed for local Roman Catholic Diocese

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Nelson, which encompasses the East Kootenay, has… Continue reading

VIDEO: Kimberley Alpine Resort helicopter Easter egg drop

For the first time in their history, Kimberley Alpine Resort conducted a… Continue reading

B.C. invests $7.8M into wood exports, technology

Forestry minister said expanding exports to Asia was key

A doggone Disney day

Service dogs in training take a field trip to Disneyland Califorina

B.C. golfer holds share of lead at Masters

Adam Hadwin from Abbotsford shot a first round 69

Health Canada recalls plush bunnies sold at Dollar Tree

Approximately 41,000 units were sold at stores in Canada.

B.C., federal privacy watchdogs to probe possible privacy breaches at Aggregate IQ, Facebook

The Victoria-based tech firm Aggregate IQ is facing accusations it influenced the Brexit vote

CNOY has raised $37,770 to date

A huge shout out to Louis Nelson, Manager at Domino’s Cranbrook and… Continue reading

Wild Fire Basketball Challenge raises $900.

On March 15, 2018 McDonald’s Restaurant proudly hosted the 8th Annual McDonald’s… Continue reading

4 staff members killed in attack at Turkish university

Police say a gunman has killed four people in central Turkey

Most Read