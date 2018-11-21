Wild Theatre’s ‘The Crucible’ Takes The Stage

MBSS launches dramatic season with a tale of revenge, darkness, superstition and satanic possession … See below for photo gallery — photos by Barry Coulter

By Barry Coulter and Christie Johnson

Wild Theatre at Mount Baker Secondary School is launching its dramatic season with a story of revenge, darkness, superstition and satanic possession.

Athur Miller’s classic “The Crucible” opens tonight, Thursday, Nov. 22, at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 25.

This intense, challenging play is based on actual historic events — the Salem Witch Trials of the 17th century.

Deep in the forest of Salem, Massachusetts a group of teenage girls unwittingly release the dark forces of revenge, lust, and betrayal upon their small village. Once these girls set their feet on a path of suspected witchcraft and accusations, their lives and those of everyone else in Salem, will never be the same.

The play is directed by Mary Hamilton, with an original score by Josh Thorsteinson. The set construction and costuming help to create a stylized image of a village in turmoil.

The lead roles of John and Elizabeth Proctor, a couple trying to survive the insanity of the witch trials, are played by T.J. Moulton and Maile Rudrum. Abigail Williams, the tormented teen seductress who comes between John and Elizabeth, and almost destroys the town of Salem, is played by Lauren Gramm. The cast is rounded out by talented Mount Baker actors who bring energy and dedication to the varied roles they play.

The Crucible will run November 22-24, at 7:30 pm, with a matinee performance on the 25th at 2:30 pm at the Key City Theatre. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors, and can be purchased through the Key City Theatre Box Office in person, online, or by calling (250) 426-7006.

The cast of “The Crucible”

• Berry Parris: Alaina Miller

• Parris: Jordan Adams

• Tituba: Aurora Gagnon

• Abigail Williams: Lauren Gramm

• Susanna Walcott: Beth Gartside

• Ann Putnam: Suzanne Coulter

• Thomas Putnam: Cedar Gross

• Mercy Lewis: Sydney MacDonald

• John Proctor: TJ Moulton

• Rebecca Nurse: Georgia Hamilton

• Giles Corey: Draven Peterson

• Hale: Nicholas Ralph

• Elizabeth Proctor: Maile Rudrum

• Francis Nurse: Noah Smith

• Ezekiel Cheever: Isaac Grasdal

• Willard: Carson Thompson

• Danforth: Cade Hine

• Sarah Good: Annika Arneson

• Hathorne: Will Thomson

• Mary Warren: Emma McGee

Stage Manager: Shyre Cupples-Pinchak

Original score composed and performed by Josh Thorsteinson