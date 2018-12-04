WATCH: Third annual Christmas Village

100 per cent of proceeds went towards the United Way East Kootenay.

The third annual Christmas Village took place from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1 at the Cranbrook History Centre’s Royal Alexandra Hall.

Karen Johnston, Director of Business Development for Black Press East Kootenay, explained that the village is the brainchild of Publisher Zena Williams at the Townsman and Bulletin.

“She [Williams] has created this amazing event to bring together the magic of Christmas, together with the support of our local businesses and the community as a whole with the ultimate goal of supporting the United Way and the History Centre together,” said Johnston.

Sponsored by Black Press, 100 per cent of the proceeds went towards the United Way East Kootenay.

Many local businesses, charities and dignitaries attended the Christmas Village, including Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski. He thanked Donna Brady Fields, Executive Director of the United Way East Kootenay, for her many years of dedication and hard work.

“The United Way does a tremendous job of keeping a number of agencies going across Canada. They really, really do enrich our community. I’d like to thank Donna for 13 years, coming up in February, of your service,” Stetski said.

The People’s Choice Award Winners included Blue Sky Realty for their gift basket and Royal LePage East Kootenay Realty for their gingerbread creation.

Williams says that along with congratulations goes a huge thanks for participating and helping out with the United Way.

“We are very grateful for the incredible support we received from all of the participating businesses,” she said. “And thank you to the Sam Steel Sweethearts and Cadets for their help at the Traditional Christmas Dinner, as well as Terry Groleau from Cranbrook Kia for MCing.”

She adds that the event wouldn’t have been possible without Tammy, Gloria and Don from the Cranbrook History Centre and Donna from the United Way East Kootenay.

“Lastly, all of this could not have happened without the huge help from the staff at the Townsman and Bulletin. They were tireless in their support and help, and to all of the volunteers that manned the Village all week,” Williams said. “On behalf of myself, the community and the United Way East Kootenay, thank you!”