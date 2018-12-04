Sun Valley Song presents World Premiere Christmas Concert

For the Townsman

Sun Valley Song, a local 33-member chamber choir, will present the Christmas concert ‘Twas on that Night on Friday, December 7 at 7:30 pm and on Saturday, December 8 at 2 pm, both at Knox Presbyterian Church in Cranbrook.

The concerts feature the world-premiere of A Christmas Cantata, a delightful work composed by local musician Daniel Bailey. The concerts also include arrangements of traditional carols and other well-known Christmas music.

Daniel Bailey grew up in Cranbrook, studying piano in Kimberley with Arne Sahlen. Now he calls Kimberley home, where he teaches Music for Young Children, Musikgarten, and private piano students. He also accompanies the North Star Singers children’s choir and the Selkirk Secondary School Jazz Choir and serves as Music Director for Kimberley United Church.

Portions of Bailey’s A Christmas Cantata were performed by the Kimberley United Church choir in December, 2017, but the complete work will be performed for the first time at the upcoming Sun Valley Song concert. The upbeat, contemporary cantata tells the Christmas story using diverse musical genres including gospel, jazz, modern pop and medieval chant.

“Performing Daniel’s cantata is a rare and wonderful opportunity for choir and composer to work together to bring a musical inspiration into reality,” says Yme Woensdregt, Sun Valley Song music director. “The cantata showcases Daniel’s remarkable young talent for composition. Its tuneful music and catchy rhythms will linger with the audience long after the concert!”

Sun Valley Song was established in 1999 and has performed 35 different concerts over the years, most of which were conducted by Woensdregt who will be stepping down as music director following this concert. “We will miss Yme greatly,” reflects Elizabeth Ross, spokesperson for the choir. “We all have learned so much through his musicianship, been inspired by his enthusiasm and marvelled at his ability to arrange music for us to perform.” Peter Schalk will take over the reigns as music director for the choir.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under and are available at Lotus Books in Cranbrook, from choir members, or at the door. Knox Presbyterian Church is located at 2100 – 3rd Street South in Cranbrook.