Remembrance Day: Cranbrook marks anniversary of Armistice

Cranbrook marked the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended the First World War, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Rotary Park in Cranbrook.

The crowd had gathered over the morning, and just before 11 a.m., the Legion Colour Guard led in the parade.

Derek Kortschaga served as MC for the occasion. Padre Gordon Henry gave the Address and the Prayer, and Michael Landry, President of the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 24 Cranbrook, gave the Act of Remembrance.

Trumpeter Murray Knipfel played The Last Post, and Piper Dan MacKinnon The Lament.

The Mount Baker Secondary School Band and Choir performed — O Canada, Oh God Our Help In Ages Past, and Forever Young.

Then followed the laying of wreaths at the Cenotaph by dignitaries, members of the military, Legion and Emergency Services, and private individuals and businesses.

Photos by Barry Coulter