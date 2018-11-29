Panthers at Wickfest 2018

An East Kootenay girls hockey team — the Pink Panthers — took in Wickfest 2018 held this month in Calgary.

The Canadian Tire Wickenheiser World Female Hockey Festival, launched by Canadian hockey great Hayley Wickenheiser, is held over the course of two four-day weekends in November, and features more than 2,500 young players, competing and connecting while building positive female hockey experiences across all levels.

The team, sponsored by New Dawn Developments, is made up of girls from Cranbrook and Invermere, led by Head Coach Bobby-Jo Hekob and Assistant Coach Kyra Doehle.

“The girls made their coaches beyond proud and won everyone’s hearts at the tournament,” Coach Hekob said.

Photos below, top to bottom:

• The Panthers and Team Yellowknife.

• Sydnee Brooks, Invermere; Mya Eccles, Invermere ; Cara Jaskela, Invermere; Lauren Jensen, Cranbrook

• Jade Kostiuk

• Goalie Olivia Hedman making friends with Yellowknife goalie.

• Hayley with Jordyn Janowicz

• Hayley Wickenheiser with London Virostek