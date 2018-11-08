New local comedy sketch group debuts new show

Comedy Circus Collective is a new troupe made up of local actors and comedians.

Local performer and comedian Lisa Aasebo Kennedy has formed a local comedy sketch group, Comedy Circus Collective, and their first shows are coming up on November 10 in Cranbrook, and November 17 in Kimberley.

The Cranbrook show takes place on Saturday, November 10 at Auntie Barb’s Bakery. Doors are at 7 p.m. with the show at 8 p.m.. Tickets are $10 and available in advance at the bakery or at the door.

The Kimberley show takes place on Saturday, November 17 at the Green Door. Doors are at 7:30 p.m. with the show starting at 8p.m.. Tickets are $15 (which includes a small appetizer) and are available in advance at the Snowdrift Cafe or at the door.

The group’s debut show is called Square One and runs with a “new beginnings” theme.

“We have original comedy sketches, musical numbers, improv, and a few fun surprises,” Aasebo said. “The audience is seated cabaret-style with a cash bar available and is encouraged to feel a part of our comedy community.”

In terms of what inspired her to start a comedy group, Aasebo says sketch comedy and improv are her first stage loves.

“I was trained extensively in both, and performed with different groups within larger productions for years in Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton,” she said. “I really miss being a part of it and being able to attend shows, and seeing as I have not come across either available on a regular basis here, I thought it was finally time to start a troupe myself; Comedy Circus. We will have our sketch comedy troupe as well; Comedy Circus Collective, as well as an improv troupe which will debut in the new year.”

The next show following Square One will take place in February around Valentine’s Day, and Aasebo says they hope to continue with more regular shows throughout the new year.

“Sketch comedy requires a surprising amount of time and energy – writing original sketches, rehearsing, music cues, and lots – lots of props,” Aasebo explained. “We’ll have to see where the group’s availability lies in the new year, and we also need to find a more permanent venue.”

Right now, the Comedy Circus Collective is made up of Brigette Frayno, Jerrod Bondy, Tracy McGuire, Sean Swinwood, Marta Zeegers, Cheryl Kelly and Lisa Aasebo Kennedy.

For those who wish to join, Aasebo says they will look at taking on and auditioning new members in the new year. She recommends that people who are interested attend the comedy show first, and then email Aasebo at kootenaycomedycircus@gmail.com if they want to participate.

The Comedy Circus also has another faction they will be unveiling, an “Actors 4 Hire” business.

“Let us know your idea, vision and budget and we will work with you to make it happen,” said Aasebo.

Actors will be available for birthday/engagement/anniversary parties, corporate and small business parties, events or training, birthday grams, MCing, and just about anything you would need a comedian or actor for.

