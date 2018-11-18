Locals Coffeehouse launches season with Saturday concert

Next installment of the popular concert series in Cranbrook set for Jan. 12, 2019

The first Locals Coffeehouse of the season was held Saturday, November 17, at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook. This evening’s performers at the popular concert series featured (standing, left to right): Allan Kimmell (Notable Folk), Bill Renwick, Barbara Phillips, Carol Magrath (piano accompanist for Bud Abbott), James Neve, Isaac Vermette, Judy Cleland, Janine Grieve (Notable FOlk), Dave Grieve (Notable Folk), Bill Cleland and James Buhler (Notable Folk). In front: Darcy Russell (MC) and Bud Abbott. The next Locals show is January 12, 2019. (Barry Coulter photo)

VIDEO: Stan Lee leaves posthumous message for his fans

