Entertainment; seasonal and otherwise

Key City Theatre and the Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society have just announced the third Fisher Peak Winter Ale Concert Series for the upcoming season. slated to perform while you enjoy a frosty glass at the Gallery Stage are: Dave McCann and the Firehearts on January 16; The Wardens on February 13; The Slocan Ramblers on March 27. The Holly Hyatt Band on April 17; and the Lovebullies on May 14. All performances at 7:30. You can purchase all five shows for $125. Tickets for single shows go on sale on Dec. 7.

In the Gallery at Centre 64

The Invitational Christmas Gift Show and Sale. November 20 to December 23. The Christmas Gift Show & Sale showcases one-of-a-kind holiday ornaments, jewelry, cards, paintings, fibre & fabric art and so much more… all created by local and regional artists! Tuesday through Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Opening reception November 24, 2 to 5 p.m.

Call for Entries

Unframed, an open eibition at Centre 64 from January 21 to 26, 2019. Show us what Unframed means to you. Artists are invited to enter unframed pieces but encouraged to interpret the exhibition title loosley. Arworks in any medium will be accepted. Maximum of three pieces per artist. No hanging fee for Arts Council me3mbers. Deadline for entries is Dec. 22.

November 29

Drum Circle

Kimberley Arts & Columbia Valley Drumming, November 29 7 pm |Studio 64 General admission $20, bring your own drum $15, youth (10-17) $15 No experience or drum required! To book your seat at the circle, contact Columbia Valley Drumming: 250-409-4110 or columbiavalleydrumming@gmail.com

Have Camera Will Travel

Centre 64

January 22 – Peru by Veronica Paauw

February 26 – Ladakh, India by Julie-Ann Davies

March 26 – Hiking the Chilkoot Trail by Lou Patterson

April 23 – Scotland by Janice Strong

Latin Dance Nights

Centre 64

Dec 6 and 20; 7 p.m. All skill levels, beginners welcome. Singles and couples.

Symphony and Sultans of String

Dec. 1 Key City Theatre

Join the Symphony of the Kootenays in concert with Sultans of String at Key City Theatre in a special performance at Key City Theatre. 7:30 p.m. There will be a free open rehearsal from noon to 1:30 p.m. the same day. Tickets are $37.50, $10 for youth.

Symphony and Sultans

Dec. 2 McKim Theatre

On The afternoon of December 2nd the Symphony of Kootenay’s will be back in Kimberley performing a special Christmas concert with Juno winners, the Sultans of String. This is an Sunday afternoon concert at McKim Theatre and is designed for the whole family with Christmas songs we all know. Tickets are now available. $25 for adults and $10 for kids. https://tickets.keycitytheatre.com/TheatreManager/1/online?performance=1195 You can get them on-line, at Key City or at The Snowdrift or Centre 64. They will also be playing a full Christmas concert at Key City on Saturday, December 1st.

Thursday, Dec. 6

Community Choir Christmas concert

The Kimberley Community Choir will be joining the Kimberley Community Band for a CHRISTMAS CONCERT on Thursday, December 6, at the All Saints Anglican Church Hall at 7:30. (360 Leadenhall, Kimberley). Many Christmas favourites for choir and band are on the programme. Marta Zeegers will be singing “Ave Maria” with band accompaniment. Admission is by donation. This is a fundraiser for the Community Choir and the Helping Hands Food Bank. Non-perishable foods will be accepted. It’s a rare opportunity to hear the Band and Choir perform together — this will be a concert to remember.

December 2 and 3

Dean Brody

Dean Brody will bring his Dirt Road Acoustic Tour to Key City Theatre on December 2 and 3, presented by Kootenay Concert Connection. A second show was added. Tickets are $78.50 or $66. $140 VIP tickets are also available, but you’ll have to act fast. Tickets on sale now 250-426-7006 or at the box office. Or buy online

Friday, Dec. 7

Sun Valley Song Christmas concert

Sun Valley Song presents “Twas on That Night” as part of your Christmas Season. Friday December 7 at 7:30 pm and Saturday December 8 at 2:00 pm. Sun Valley Song is pleased to present traditional sacred and secular Christmas choral music. The choir is proud to perform the “Premier” performance of “A Christmas Cantata” composed by Kimberley’s Daniel Bailey. The concerts take place at Knox Presbyterian Church (corner of Victoria Avenue and 3rd Street South). Tickets are $10 (adults) & $5 (12 & under). Available at Lotus Books, from choir members or at the door.

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour is coming to Cranbrook on January 4 and 5, 2019!

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival is the largest, and one of the most prestigious, mountain festivals in the world. Hot on the heels of the festival held every fall in Banff, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour hits the road.

Tickets will go on sale for the two night film event on Thursday, November 1, at the Key City Theatre Box Office. Weekend passes can be purchased for $50 or one night passes for $30. The festival will begin at the new time of 7pm this year. Film goers will have an opportunity to view distinct lineups each evening highlighting award winning films from the Banff event. Included will be films catering to the local audience’s request for adventure and human interest stories.

Join Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook in welcoming the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour and the spirit of outdoor adventure it brings, to Cranbrook’s Key City Theatre on January 4, and 5, 2019. Remember to purchase tickets early to avoid disappointment!

Sunday, Feb. 3

Mother Mother

Key City Theatre

Tickets are on sale now for Mother Mother, a Juno and MMVA nominated band with six top singles on the alt rock Canadian charts.