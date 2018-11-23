East Kootenay SPCA’s ‘Cheeks’ seeks new lease on life

The six-year-old tabby needs surgery on all four of his canine teeth.

Cheeks needs your help to get the surgery he needs. East Kootenay SPCA file.

The East Kootenay SPCA branch is looking for help from the community after a cat named Cheeks was brought in with emergency medical needs.

Cheeks is a six year old tabby who needs surgery to treat all four of his fractured canine teeth.

“This lovely boy has likely been on the streets for his entire life; he’s got lots of scars from fighting. Even so, he’s still quite affectionate and loves to meet new people – and it’s a bonus if they have treats,” said Christy King, Manager at the SPCA East Kootenay Branch. “Because of all these fractures in his mouth, he is unable to groom himself, leaving his fur matted, especially along his back.”

Cheeks also has a severe ear mite infestation and will need to be neutered. The vet bill, King says, is expected to reach at least $1800.

“We know Cheeks has so much to look forward to once he’s had his treatment, including a new life with his purrever family,” King said. “We’re looking forward to helping him start that journey off on the right paw.”

If you would like to help Cheeks, visit spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency, or you can visit the East Kootenay Branch in person at 3339 Hwy 3 & 95 in Cranbrook.



