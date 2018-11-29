Danger: The ice is still thin

Winter may be just around the corner, but it’s too early to head out on to the outdoor ice.

We may be at the end of autumn, and winter is just around the corner, but it’s too early to head out on to the outdoor ice.

Despite the City of Cranbrook’s thin ice warning signs around Idlewild, some pond hockey enthusiast has cleared the snow an put up the goal only a few metres from open water — openly courting danger.

Not only is the ice just forming, but it should be remembered that Joseph Creek continues to flow through Idlewild under the ice during the winter, and at this time of year with mild temperatures that makes the ice even more unstable and dangerous.

On Wednesday, the City reissued its warning:

“With the colder temperatures upon us, ice is beginning to form on both lakes at Idlewild Park and Elizabeth Lake, along with Joseph Creek and other local water bodies,” a statement read. “Thin ice creates many dangers for children who may be unaware.

“It is important for parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of thin ice, and to please stay off the ice until it is at least six inches thick. It is important that adults lead by example and please stay off the ice, too.

“It is also recommended that you keep your pets away from open water bodies and thin ice, as it is important for their safety.

The City’s Public Works will be working to install outdoor rinks again this winter around the City as both temperatures and weather allow.

