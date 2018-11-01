An example of one of the gift baskets donated for auction at the Christmas Village.

Christmas Village back again at the Cranbrook History Centre

Black Press, The Cranbrook Townsman and the Kimberley Bulletin will once again be creating a magical Christmas Village from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1 at the Cranbrook History Centre’s beautiful Royal Alexandra Hall.

This is the third year of the Christmas Village and the second that will take place at the Cranbrook History Centre. The first year the village was located in the Baker Street Mall in the old Sears location.

READ MORE: Christmas Village 2017

“There was a couple reasons we didn’t go [back] there,” said Zena Williams, publisher at the Cranbrook Townsman. “One mainly, we weren’t sure if the space would still be available, so we wanted to ensure that we had a permanent home for the village.”

And a permanent home has indeed been found with the relocation to the History Centre, which will once again be adorned with warm, festive holiday decorations and filled with Teddy Bear Gift Baskets and Gingerbread Creations, which will be auctioned off in order to raise funds for the United Way East Kootenay.

READ MORE: Christmas Village 2017 photos

“The United Way is a community organization that supports the community through investments that help the agencies that provide services to community members who need it,” explained Donna Brady Fields, Executive Director of the United Way East Kootenay. “Money for programs that aren’t necessarily covered in under funding pots, that the agencies might receive from any level of government or other granting procedure.”

She gave one example of how the funding is put to good use:

“Money for our seniors programming in our community is a great example, the funding they receive from Interior Health from government, does not support recreational activities. So we ensure that the seniors are not just sitting idle, United Way funding goes toward providing recreational activities whether that’s crafting or going out on outings, that type of thing.”

United Way relies heavily on the community for support. Fields said she feels that last years Christmas Village went very well, but they are hoping that this year’s event will be even more lucrative.

“This year we’ve already doubled the amount of entries going in, so to date we have about 35 teddybear baskets and ginger bread creations,” Williams said.

Also new this year is the addition of a traditional Christmas dinner and dance that will be held on Friday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. right in the middle of the village.

Tickets for this are $75 per person, with proceeds being donated to the Cranbrook History Centre, which is also in need of funding. Each person also will receive a key for a chance to win a mystery gift.

The times to visit the village are as follows: Tuesday 1pm to 4pm, Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to noon.

Previous story
The haunting of downtown Cranbrook

Just Posted

USW issues 72-hour strike notice

Union, employer association have applied for a mediator

Christmas Village back again at the Cranbrook History Centre

Black Press, The Cranbrook Townsman and the Kimberley Bulletin will once again… Continue reading

I was the guinea pig: Tamarack Cannabis Boutique granted BC’s first license

First license for cannabis retail store issued in Kimberley

So far, so mellow

Only one ticket issued for cannabis-related violations, say law enforcement

B.C. government issues first recreational pot shop licence in Kimberley

Tamarack Cannabis Boutique can legally begin selling non-medical marijuana Thursday

Cuteness overload: Animals enjoying the best of fall

Pumpkin spice and falling leaves make up the best fall has to offer

UPDATE: Sagmoen awaits bail decision

Sagmoen will appear next Nov. 7 to fix a date.

BC resident calls for national plan to tackle plastic

Shuswap petition calls for zero plastic waste in Canada by 2030

New online tool gives British Columbians ins and outs of adoption

Children and family minister Katrine Controy said the online tool is meant to demystify some of the stereotypes of adoption

One year later: No updates in death of B.C.woman found on farm

Traci Genereaux’s remains were discovered on a Shuswap farm owned by Curtis Wayne Sagmoen’s father

Man arrested after violent Tim Hortons outburst

Staff say man threw his drink at them, mad that it was the wrong order

Mounties not at fault after B.C. man killed hours after jail release

Man killed in hit and run had been released from Kamloops RCMP cells 5.5 hours earlier

Order from Starbucks’ seasonal menu, get a free reusable cup

This one-day only promotion is an attempt to reduce environmental impact

Horgan says he voted yes on proportional representation

Premier Horgan says he’s already mailed-in his electoral reform ballot

Most Read