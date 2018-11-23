Christmas Village at Cranbrook History Centre just around the corner

Black Press’ Christmas Village starts on Nov. 27 and the Cranbrook History Centre (CHC), who will host this annual holiday event for the second year running, is getting ready.

“We are super excited to be partnering with Black Press and United Way again to do the Christmas Village,” said CHC’s executive director Tammy Morgan. “We have a beautiful spot and beautiful venue to be able to host such an amazing event, which benefits the community as a collective whole.”

This is the village’s second year at CHC after a move from its original home in the Baker Street Mall.

“Last year when they approached us we were really excited and then after the event it just became very clear that this was the perfect place to continue to host it to allow it to grow bigger and better every year.”

The beautiful, warm and historic setting of the CHC’s Royal Alexandra Hall is an idyllic setting for a Christmas wonderland, and Morgan says that hosting the event there gives locals, who may never have visited CHC before, the perfect chance to see it.

Teddy Bear Gift Baskets continue to pile up in advance of the event. These will be auctioned off to raise money for the United Way East Kootenay. New this year is the addition of a traditional Christmas dinner and dance that will be held on Friday, Nov. 30 at 6:00 p.m.

During the dinner there will be a live auction in addition to the preceding silent auctions. The funds from the live auction will go directly to the CHC.

“The supper is definitely a way for us to be able to raise money for operations, events, future events, all the programming and all the different things that we run as well,” Morgan said.

Tickets for this are $75 per person, with proceeds being donated to the Cranbrook History Centre, which is also in need of funding. Each person also will receive a key for a chance to win a mystery gift.

The times to visit the village are as follows: Tuesday 1pm to 4pm, Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to noon.

