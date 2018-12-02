Annual Seniors Dinner in Cranbrook feeds 470

The 37th Rotary/Colombo Seniors Dinner held Nov, 29, at the Cristoforo Colombo was another sellout

The 37th Annual Rotary/Colombo Seniors Dinner held Wednesday evening, Nov, 29, at the Cristoforo Colombo Hall in Cranbrook was another sellout and unqualified success.

The dinner was started 37 years ago in the basement of the Apollo Ristorante and Steak House by owner (and Rotarian) George Georgopoulos.

The highlight of the season for our senior citizens, including live music for listening and dancing after supper (courtesy Old Spice). Most notable, 315 lbs. of fresh turkey donated by Rick’s Meats and 30 dozen fresh-baked dinner rolls donated by Fort Steele Bakery.

Photos courtesy Ed Murray.

Photos:

• Carving 315 pounds of fresh turkey, donated by Rick’s Meats. 30 dozen rolls were donated by Fort Steele Bakery.

• Volunteers plate up the dinners, enough to feed 470.

• Best dressed Rotarian Don Saby with chef Jack Walkley.

• 315 pounds of fresh turkey donated by Rick’s Meats & Fine Sausage !

• Volunteer servers included Mayor Pratt along with other city councilors, firefighters, Sam Steele royalty joining Rotarians and friends.

• Rotary Club of Cranbrook President (and event organizer) Ed Murray presented cheques to the Salvation Army, the Cranbrook Food Bank and the Cranbrook Senior Citizens Club. All the ticket sales were turned over to charity.

 

