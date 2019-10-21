(Elections Canada photo)

Polls now open in Canada’s 2019 federal election

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday night, as Canada’s 2019 general election gets underway.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, and Elizabeth May’s Greens. The People’s Party of Canada, under former high-profile Tory Maxime Bernier, is running for the first time.

In Cranbrook, the voting station at the Christ Church Anglican Church Hall, at 46-13th Avenue South is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To find out your local poll location, visit the Elections Canada website and type in your street address.

Who is running in Kootenay-Columbia

• Abra Brynne – Green Party of Canada

• Robin Goldsbury– Liberal Party of Canada

• Trev Miller — Animal Protection Party

• Rob Morrison– Conservative Party of Canada

• Wayne Stetski – New Democratic Party

• Rick Stewart – People’s Party of Canada

For Elections Canada’s FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here.

For all of our stories on the 2019 federal election, click here.

Go to our website here or our Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.

