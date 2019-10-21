Polls close in Kootenay-Columbia as results come in from Eastern Canada

Polls are now closed in B.C.
With Newfoundland’s polls closing at 4 p.m. PST, the results are rolling in from across the country as our ballots are being counted.
In the Kootenay-Columbia riding, there were six candidates:
- Wayne Stetski-NDP
- Abra Brynne-Green
- Rob Morrison-Conservative
- Rick Stewart-People’s Party
- Trev Miller-Animal Protection
- Robin Goldsbury-Liberal
Residents had many opportunities to hear from the candidates. Climate change was a popular topic of discussion during the campaign.
Prior to election day there were 91,652 voters registered in the Kootenay-Columbia riding, with the opportunity to register at the polling station. Elections Canada reports that the number of eligible voters in the riding is 112,354.
|A line-up at the polling station in Revelstoke. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Stay tuned as the results come in from Elections Canada.
With files by Castlegar News, Cranbrook Townsmen, Creston Valley Advance, Fernie Free Press and the Kimberley Bulletin.
