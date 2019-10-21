Polls close in Kootenay-Columbia as results come in from Eastern Canada

Polling stations across B.C were open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. today

Polls are now closed in B.C.

With Newfoundland’s polls closing at 4 p.m. PST, the results are rolling in from across the country as our ballots are being counted.

In the Kootenay-Columbia riding, there were six candidates:

Wayne Stetski-NDP

Abra Brynne-Green

Rob Morrison-Conservative

Rick Stewart-People’s Party

Trev Miller-Animal Protection

Robin Goldsbury-Liberal

Residents had many opportunities to hear from the candidates. Climate change was a popular topic of discussion during the campaign.

Prior to election day there were 91,652 voters registered in the Kootenay-Columbia riding, with the opportunity to register at the polling station. Elections Canada reports that the number of eligible voters in the riding is 112,354.

A line-up at the polling station in Revelstoke. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Stay tuned as the results come in from Elections Canada.



With files by Castlegar News, Cranbrook Townsmen, Creston Valley Advance, Fernie Free Press and the Kimberley Bulletin.

