Kootenay-Columbia election debate and forum roundup

A look at what election-related events are happening Kootenay-Columbia during the campaign

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Nelson – The event is billed as a ‘reverse’ forum, where the public can talk with the candidates at the Nelson United Church from 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Kimberley — All-Candidates Forum co-hosted by the Kimberley Rotary Club and the Kimberley Chamber of Commerce at the McKim Auditorium running from 7 – 9 p.m. The moderated event will give Kimberley voters a chance to meet with the candidates and ask questions during the event.

Friday, Sept. 27

Elkford — All candidates debate hosted by the Elkford Chamber of Commerce and Rocky Mountain Elementary School, at Teck Hall, from 6pm onwards. Rocky Mountain Elemetary School students from grades four, five and six will be prepared to ask the candidates questions. This moderated event will feature Kootenay-Columbia candidates from the four major parties and will include a question period.

Monday, Sept. 30

Cranbrook — Indigenous forum hosted by the Ktunaxa Nation Council gymnasium from 7-9 p.m. Moderated event will feature Kootenay-Columbia candidates from the four major parties and include opportunities for audience questions.

Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Cranbrook — All-Candidates Forum organized by Junior Chamber International Kootenays at the Key City Theatre from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. All seven Kootenay-Columbia Candidates will be present. Moderated event will feature anonymous questions from the audience.

Monday, Oct. 7

Nelson – A climate change forum, sponsored by EcoSociety and Citizen Climate Lobby, will be at a location and time yet to be determined.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Nelson — The Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting a candidate meet and greet from 5-7 p.m. at the Chamber office.

Trudeau promises energy bill cuts, carbon-neutrality while in Lower Mainland

Kootenay Ferry to shut down again today

The ferry will stop servicing Balfour and Kootenay Bay as of 2:45 p.m. until Thursday morning

PROFILE: Goldsbury running for Liberals in Kootenay-Columbia

Long-time Kootenay entrepreneur hoping to bring experience to federal government

Local politicos head off to annual municipal conference

Cranbrook mayor, councillors and regional MLA off to annual gathering of local B.C. politicians

Zanrosso is back, with Beethoven on board

Renowned pianist Amy Zanrosso is returning to the Kootenays, to perform Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto with the Symphony of the Kootenays

70 trucks and counting: B.C. loggers en route to Vancouver to protest job losses

The initial convoy left Prince George at 2 a.m. Wednesday, stopping through the Cariboo

Blast of winter weather expected to hit Rocky Mountains, interior B.C.

Up to 15 cm of snow is expected to fall in the mountains starting Wednesday night

Trudeau promises energy bill cuts, carbon-neutrality while in Lower Mainland

Scheer offers tax credit for green home renovation, and Jagmeet Singh pledged electric buses

Canada’s top 1% saw fastest income acceleration, overall decrease in taxes

Those in the top one per cent saw average income growth in 2017 of 8.5 per cent to $477,700

Trump prodded Ukraine leader on Biden claims: memo

Attorney general notified of Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian president ‘several weeks’ after call

B.C. reveals who will participate in its upcoming money laundering inquiry

The B.C. government called the inquiry in May following three independent reviews

Talks with Horgan on safety of Bamfield bus crash road were productive, FN chief says

Huu-ay-aht First Nations had a ‘productive discussion’ with B.C. Premier John Horgan

‘We’re not sure why someone would do it’: Vandal shoots out B.C. power line

This is not the first time someone shot glass insulators on the northwestern transmission line

Jury deliberates fate of B.C. father charged with daughters’ murders

‘Guilty must be unanimous,’ judge tells jury

