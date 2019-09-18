‘I shouldn’t have done it,’ Trudeau says of brownface photo

Trudeau says he also wore makeup while performing a version of a Harry Belafonte song

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau makes a statement in regards to photo coming to light of himself from 2001 wearing “brownface” during a scrum on his campaign plane in Halifax, N.S., on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is apologizing for wearing brown facial makeup to an “Arabian Nights” party in 2001, saying he should have known better, and he’s asking for the forgiveness of Canadians.

Trudeau also says that in high school, he wore makeup while performing a version of the Harry Belafonte song, “Banana Boat Song (Day-O).”

He made the apology — and the admission — in a news conference on board his campaign plane after the photo was published online earlier Friday by Time magazine.

READ MORE: Yearbook photo surfaces of Trudeau wearing ‘brownface’ costume in 2001

More to come.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Yearbook photo surfaces of Trudeau wearing ‘brownface’ costume in 2001

Just Posted

Work underway for new COTR housing facility

Work has begun on a new housing complex at the College of… Continue reading

KBRA barrel racing finals this weekend

Starting at noon on Sept. 22 at the Wycliffe Rodeo Grounds, the… Continue reading

Two upcoming election forums set for Cranbrook

Voters will soon have some opportunities to hear from candidates running for… Continue reading

Cranbrook’s Buckskin Ali wins colt starting competition

Local area horesmanship instructor also won the freestyle championship

COs put down bear after it chases young girl in Kimberley

This particular brown-coloured bear has been the subject of many calls this summer; very food habituated, CO says

Yearbook photo surfaces of Trudeau wearing ‘brownface’ costume in 2001

The report describes the occasion as an ‘Arabian Nights’-themed gala event

Cutting Sea to Sky Gondola cable could have ‘seriously hurt or killed’ someone: report

‘Cutting the haul rope was an extremely dangerous act’

B.C. ‘tent city’ disputes spark call for local government autonomy

UBCM backs Maple Ridge after province overrules city

B.C. drug dealers arrested after traffic stop near Banff turns into helicopter pursuit

Antonio Nolasco-Padia, 23, and Dina Anthony, 55, both well-known to Chilliwack law enforcement

Nelson man pleads guilty in assault that killed man sitting on sidewalk

Miles Halverson is guilty of manslaughter in the June 2018 death of Matt Reeder

B.C. MLA calls on province to restrict vaping as first related illness appears in Canada

Todd Stone, Liberal MLA for Kamloops-South Thompson, introduced an anti-vaping bill in April

Chilliwack woman wins right to medically assisted death after three-year court battle

Julia Lamb has been the lead plaintiff in a legal battle to ease restrictions on Canada’s assisted dying laws

B.C. bus crash survivor petitions feds to fix road where classmates died

UVic student’s petition well over halfway to 5k signature goal

NDP, Liberals promise more spending, while Tories promise spending cuts

Making life more affordable for Canadians a focus in the 2019 election

Most Read