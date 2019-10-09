Elections Canada needs poll workers for upcoming federal election

Elections Canada said there are many paid vacancies in Revelstoke, Kimberly, Cranbrook, and Sparwood

Elections Canada needs poll workers in Revelstoke, Kimberly, Cranbrook, and Sparwood for the upcoming federal election.

These are paid positions with paid training.

“The jobs are absolutely vital,” said Andrea Marantz, regional media advisor from Elections Canada.

“So our democracy can work.”

All the information about the jobs is readily available at elections.ca. The job-seekers can click on “jobs” and find job descriptions, pay and some of the skills that might be helpful.

They can apply directly online. The qualifications are simply that you must be a Canadian citizen and at least 16 years old. The job applications filled out online are sent directly to the applicant’s local Returning Office, based on their postal code.

Elections Canada hires thousands of people to help put on an election.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Singh’s stance on Bill 21 called out by anti-hate group
Next story
Scheer takes Conservative campaign close to notorious Quebec border crossing

Just Posted

Elections Canada needs poll workers for upcoming federal election

Elections Canada said there are many paid vacancies in Revelstoke, Kimberly, Cranbrook, and Sparwood

The Kootenay Up and Down disc golf tournament

This reporter’s first tournament, but certainly not last

City endorses wildfire mitigation grant application

City council has endorsed a staff application to apply for grant funding… Continue reading

RDEK chips in for Theatre Rd. intersection upgrade

$1.39 million project will see signalization at Theatre Rd./Highway 95A intersection

Kootenay-Columbia candidates debate climate change

Candidates had little original to say during the two-hour event

VIDEO: First Nations want to help the world replace coal with BC LNG

First Nations launch Northwest Coast First Nations Collaborative Climate Initiative in Vancouver

‘I heard her scream’: Victim recalls friend fatally stabbed at Abbotsford high school

Gabriel Klein is on trial for the stabbing death of Letisha Reimer

No risk to public safety: Burnaby RCMP on why public not notified in SFU gun scare

A 19-year-old man was arrested, and a replica gun was found

Businessman sues Surrey councillor for questions raised about meeting with NDP minister

Bob Cheema alleges Jack Hundial’s comments ‘injured his character, credit, and reputation’

Phone in cupholder isn’t OK, B.C. public safety minister says

Cellphone ‘supposed to be mounted,’ not accessible while driving

Hidden camera at B.C. Planet Fitness was found months before clients informed

Incident reported more than two months ago but Paul Serdar has heard nothing

Kootenay Lake ferry labour dispute goes public

Western Pacific Marine criticized the union in a statement

Wolf kill working in B.C. caribou recovery, ministry study shows

South Peace herds coming back four years into aerial program

‘I felt dismissed’: Report finds gender gap within B.C.’s healthcare system

New report sheds dire light on women’s experiences with B.C.’s healthcare system

Most Read