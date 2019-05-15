Winter Ale Concert Series wraps up with Lovebullies

The Fisher Peak Winter Ale Concert series finished off a stellar season of music with with the retro rock and roll stylings of The Lovebullies, featuring Caroline Connolly (lead vocals, flute), Chantal Vitalis (guitar/vocals), Joni Brent (bass/vocals) and Paul Jahn (drummer/vocals). Opening the show at the Key City Theatre Lobby Lounge was The Hurricanes, with Allyson Blake and Stacy Decosse.

The Winter Ale Concert Series was brought to you by the Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society and the Key City Theatre. Barry Coulter photos