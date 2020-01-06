Winter Ale 2020 kicks off Jan. 22

Pictured above: Folk-rock band Carmanah

The Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society and the Key City Theatre are set to heat up your winter.

The fifth annual Winter Concert Series is in place for 2020, featuring top local musical performers and headlining acts from around the region.

Five concerts are scheduled for the winter and spring months, as the Key City Theatre’s Lobby Lounge.

Events kick off on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, with Cranbrook’s Tall Timbers opening for Kootenay Lately.

Tall Timbers — Drew Prinn, Landon Schira, and Ken Vargas — are a multi-instrumental trio, putting a unique spin on the tunes you know and love, with soulful three-part harmonies and powerful lead vocals.

Pictured above: The Tall Timbers

Kootenay Lately are Kootenay transplants and now call Kimberley home. They bring the soul of Motown with a mix of standards and retro jazz. Pam Ruby’s Pam’s powerful vocals are supported by musicians Bryan Reichert (guitar), Chad Andriousky (drums) and Theresa Reichert (stand-up bass).

Pictured above: Douglas Francis Mitchell

On Wednesday, Feb. 19, Cranbrook singer-songwriter Douglas Francis Mitchell takes the stage, followed by Carmanah. Carmanah is a Victoria-bred reggae-and-funk-tinged folk band, named after an ancient Vancouver Island rainforest, whose worldly and eclectic take on folk-rock has earned them a devout local following, and an increasingly large army of fans from across the country.

Pictured above: The Confluentials

On Wednesday, March 18, Cranbrook’s The Confluentials — Christina Blaskovich and Barry Coulter — opening up for the Marc Atkinson Trio. The Confluentials are the compelling acoustic duo known for their 21st Century spin on Celtic traditional songs and instrumentals, and fresh takes on English and American folk rock.

Pictured above: The Marc Atkinson Trio

The dazzlingly gifted acoustic guitarist Marc Atkinson never fails to astonish. He wears his virtuosity lightly, though, and refuses to let technical facility overwhelm the innate beauty of a melody or the emotion hiding within a lovely old tune.

The late CBC Radio host Jurgen Goethe hailed Atkinson’s Trio as “one of the top ten of the world’s string trios.” Atkinson serves up a banquet of music that draws from classical, jazz, and roots traditions.Atkinson, along with Brett Martens on rhythm guitar and Scott White on stand up bass, are first-call players. And for this performance they’re being joined by Cameron Wilson, a violinist and composer known for his genre-crossing virtuosity

Pictured above: Brackish Betty

To bring in the spring, on Wednesday, April 8, features Brackish Betty, aka Helen Barron, opening for John Wort Hannam. The multi-award winning Hannam is releasing his seventh full-length recording Acres Of Elbow Room, which sees him further refining his lyrical style that has landed him squarely on his niche in the folk-roots world. He’s spent years learning the craft of songwriting and is taking those tools to write some of his most personal songs. He has, quite literally, found his voice.

Pictured above: John Wort Hannam

Pictured above: 2 Shots of Whiskey

On Wednesday, May 13, 2 Shots of Whiskey — Angie Beddome on guitar and lead vocals and Nicole Kapell on percussion and back-up vocals — from Kimberley, entertain with original music, classic covers, ‘90’s sing alongs and numerous jokes told along the way. Angie and Nicole have been playing music across the Kootenays and beyond for several years and love bringing live music to diverse audiences.

Headlining on May 13 are The Handsome Devils, the dynamic Blues Duo of Brian Brons and Keith Larsen.

Each concert will see Fisher Peak Brew Company in attendance, make their wares available.

Tickets for the Winter Ale Concert Series 2020 are now on sale at the Key City Theatre. Five great shows for only $130, or $120 for KCT or FFPAS members.

(Not pictured: Kootenay Lately)