Wilde Days of February: CCT presents The Importance Of Being Earnest

The Wilde Days of February in Cranbrook are about to begin.

Cranbrook Community Theatre is presenting its second production of their 2022/2023 season — Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance Of Being Earnest,” which opens at the Studio Stage Door on Friday, Feb. 10.

Fittingly enough, “The Importance Of Being Earnest, A Trivial Comedy For Serious People,” saw its first ever performance in February — February 14, 1895, at the St. James Theatre in London. it is a farcical comedy in which the protagonists maintain fictitious personae to escape burdensome social obligations. It serves as a satire of Victorian ways, and is widely considered Wilde’s culminating work, as well as his most enduringly popular play.

“Wilde’s writings prove some things are timeless … like making fun of the rich!” says Director Nathaniel Leigh. “Directing this show has been one of the biggest undertakings of my life, and getting to do it with a show I fell in love with back in college has made it all even more amazing! Thank you CCT for bringing me on!”

“The Importance of Being Earnest,” which Leigh has set in modern times, follows a young man named Jack Worthing who lives in the countryside and pretends to be Ernest while he is in the city. While Jack pretends to be Ernest, he falls in love with Gwendolyn Fairfax, who has stated she will only marry a man by the name of Ernest. After discovering Jack’s ruse, his friend Algernon Moncrieff from the city heads to the country pretending to be Jack’s unfortunate brother Ernest. Algernon then ends up engaged to Jack’s ward Cecily Cardew who coincidentally is also determined to marry a man by the name of Ernest.

The cast are as follows.

Jarrod Bondy as Jack, Benjamin Phillips are Algernon, Jelena Jensen as Gwendolin, Elena Hark as Cecily, Kathleen Simon as Lady Bracknell, Russell Workun as Lane and Marriman, Patrick Baranowski as Chasuble, and Amanda Casey as Miss Prism.

“The Importance Of Being Earnest — A Classic Set In Modern Day,” is directed by Nathaniel Leigh and produced by Everett Olafson.

Tickets are now available online at cranbrookcommunitytheatre.com. Show dates are February 10-11,16-19*, 22-25 showtime at 7:30 pm, *except for the February 19 Sunday matinee at 2 pm.

CCT’s 2022/2023 season is made possible through a BC Community Gaming Funds grant, the support from the City of Cranbrook, and our season sponsor, Mike Paugh – IG Wealth Management.