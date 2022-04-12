The cast of High School Musical, Wild Theatre’s latest production running May 5 to 7 at Key City Theatre in Cranbrook. (Submitted file)

Wild Theatre brings High School Musical to the stage

High School Musical plays at the Key City Theatre May 5-7

Mount Baker theatre students are rehearsing Disney’s High School Musical. It’s a lot like the movie, with some adaptations and extra songs to transition to a live experience.

Mary Hamilton is directing the production, while Kaley Wasylowich directs the music, and choreography is supplied by Jacqueline Morrow. Dalton Hamilton leads stagecraft students in providing sets and props.

High School Musical highlights the challenges that many young people face in high school – that of learning about what you’re good at and not having enough time for it all, giving your friends space to do what they need to do, and accepting others’ differences.

Leading the cast are Garron Stuart as Troy Bolton and Kaylee Davis as Gabriella Montez. Abby Lalach and Hudson Gross portray Ryan and Sharpay Evans. The rest of the cast is rounded out by a host of talented students. It is wonderful to have a room full of singing, dancing students again.

High School Musical plays at the Key City Theatre May 5-7 at 7:30 pm and May 8th at 2:00 pm. Tickets go on sale March 1st and will be available in person at the Key City Theatre Box office, online at their website, or by calling (250) 426-7006.

