Wild Horse Theatre Talent Show this weekend

All eyes on Fort Steele this weekend, when the inaugural Wild Horse Talent Show showcases some remarkable individuals on stage.

The two-night event, Friday, May 24, and Saturday, May 25, features 14 contestants ranging in age from 10 to 87, and the talents range from singers to Highland and HipHop dancers to yodeling. A 12-year-street magician is guaranteed to amaze, and a 16-year-old pianist will perform blindfolded.

All are looking to get the nod from the panel of judges Friday night — eight will be moving on to the finals on Saturday. Up for grabs is a grand prize of $1,000, sponsored by the Canadian Rockies International Airport, to be presented by Tristan Chernove.

“I have seen at the rehearsal all the acts perform,” said Gordon Sheridan, Wild Horse Theatre Manager. “I can see how much hard work they’ve put into practicing and how badly they really want that $1,000 prize!

“There were more than a few tears secretly wiped away that I observed from the back of the theatre. And I mean parents crying at other kid’s acts. It’s going to be an entertaining show and I’m proud to be part of it.”

A second place prize of $250 is sponsored by Kootenay Saving in Kimberley, and will be presented by Kootenay Saving Senior Member Judy Daniels.

Third place wins a season’s pass to Fort Steele Heritage Town, presented by Sheridan himself.

The distinguished panel of local judges include Jamie Neve and Ferdy Belland from the music local music scene, St. Mary’s Teacher Kim Organ, Friends of Fort Steele Society Board Member Tanya Molle, and his Worship Mayor Lee Pratt of Cranbrook

The Wild Horse Talent Show Tickets are $10 for either night individually, or $15 for both nights. Showtimes are 7 p.m.

Sheridan added that the event is “only possible with a dedicated groups of volunteers that I am eternally grateful for.”