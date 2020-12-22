The Drama students at Mount Baker Secondary School have had to pull out all the stops by bring their production of “A Christmas Carol,” with Jordan Adams as Scrooge, to audiences this year.

The Drama students at Mount Baker Secondary School have had to pull out all the stops by bring their production of “A Christmas Carol,” with Jordan Adams as Scrooge, to audiences this year.

Wild Drama presents “A Christmas Carol” online

The Drama students at Mount Baker Secondary School have had to pull out all the stops by bring their production of “A Christmas Carol” to audiences this year.

The Drama students at Mount Baker Secondary School have had to pull out all the stops by bring their production of “A Christmas Carol” to audiences this year.

The pandemic, and subsequent restrictions placed on public gatherings and performances by the province, have had thrown all sorts of obstacles in the way of the production.

Nevertheless, the classic tale by Charles Dickens, adapted for the stage by MBSS drama instructor Mary Hamilton, has made to the screen, if not the stage. The play was filmed at Fort Steele Heritage Town, and is currently available in video-on-demand, from now until Dec. 24.

You can get tickets to the show here: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/42235

WATCH: The trailer for Mount Baker Secondary School’s production of “A Christmas Carol:” https://youtu.be/GogMvMShcfg

The tale of Scrooge, Tiny Tim, Bob Cratchit, and all the Spirits and iconic characters from one of the world’s favourite stories can never fail to lift spirits and put us into the true spirit of Christmas — even today. But it has been a long haul.

Hamilton said that planning for the show in the summer was wrought with a great deal of uncertainty. “But with the growing capabilities of theatre live-streaming, we felt confident that we could present ‘A Christmas Carol ‘at the Key City Theatre and offer streaming to increase our audience base.”

But in October, it was confirmed that the Key City Theatre would not be available due to renovations.

“We secured Rotary Park as an outdoor venue, with a plan to limit the live audience to 50 and livestream to make the production available to more people,” Hamilton said. “In this phase of preparation, we scaled the production down significantly.”

But on November 20, the province banned public gatherings.

“We then rearranged our vision and considered multiple aspects of Fort Steele Heritage Town as a venue,” Hamilton said. “Because we had scaled the production down so much, we were reluctant to stream from the Wild Horse Theatre as the production elements would be dwarfed by the theatre’s beauty.

“With the help of Connect Church and the staff at Fort Steele, we hatched a plan to film scenes in locations at the Fort.”

The result is available in video on demand form from now until December 24. https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/42235

The cast:

Scrooge: Jordan Adams

Bob Cratchit/ Mr. Fezziwig: Carson Thompson

Fred: Noah Smith

Business Woman No. 1/Mary: Lola Buch

Business Woman No. 2/Ghost of Christmas Future: Aspen Parker

Caroler/Dic/Topper/Banker: Ethan Englesby

Jacob Marley/Billy Cratchit: Hudson Gross

Ghost of Christmas Past/Catherine/Graveyard Dancer: Cyndel Fisk

Adolescent Scrooge/Joe: Cooper Cursley

Fan: Libby Wilmot

Mrs. Fezziwig/Mrs. Cratchit: Shyre Cupples-Pinchak

Belle/Charwoman/ Graveyard Dancer: Abby Lalach

Guest at Fezziwig’s Party: Abi Aguilar

Peter Cratchit/Fezziwig Party Guest/Banker/Mark: Scott Ogilvie-Burke

Ebenezer/Ghost of Christmas Present/Tom: Austin Dolan

Guest at Fezziwig’s Party/Mrs. Dilber/Graveyard Dancer: Rachel Wik

Martha Cratchit: Caitlin Mooy

Young Scrooge/Tiny Tim: Navy Gross

Maya Cratchit: Emily Dove

Banker: Finley Cann

Banker: Cheyanne Kneller

Betty/Ignorance and Want: Hannah Frixel

Emily/Caroline: Pyper Standing

Serving Woman: Ashleigh Gilbank

Stage Manager: Tasia Strouzas

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian Ben Lewis stars in Lifetime’s first LGBTQ holiday film, ‘Christmas Setup’

Just Posted

The Drama students at Mount Baker Secondary School have had to pull out all the stops by bring their production of “A Christmas Carol,” with Jordan Adams as Scrooge, to audiences this year.
Wild Drama presents “A Christmas Carol” online

The Drama students at Mount Baker Secondary School have had to pull out all the stops by bring their production of “A Christmas Carol” to audiences this year.

Bring a Buddy & Pay it Forward to celebrate Bud Abbott’s 100th Birthday, January 26, 2021. Brian Clarkson photo
Cranbrook Community Theatre’s membership drive honours late Bud Abbott

Bring a Buddy & Pay it Forward to celebrate Bud Abbott’s 100th Birthday, January 26, 2021.

t
Interior Health reports 7 COVID-19 deaths over the weekend

The seven deaths come alongside 188 new cases of the virus

A member of the Avalanche Canada South Rockies field team gathers important snowpack data that is used to produce daily avalanche forecasts for the region. Photo by Jennifer Coulter.
Avalanche danger ratings high across East Kootenay

Monday’s snow storm is expected to bring an avalanche cycle

Clayton and Joelle Parsons sing Christmas carols in Candy Cane Lane as part of the Reverse Christmas Parade 2020 organized by Connect Church. Trevor Crawley photo.
Christmas spirit comes alive with reverse drive-thru parade

COVID-19 can’t crush the Christmas spirit. Local residents took to the streets… Continue reading

Heavy snow falls as a man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks on the Simon Fraser University campus, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning on the first day of winter with up to 5cm of snow expected for Metro Vancouver and up to 20cm for other areas of the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 41 COVID deaths and 1,667 new cases over the weekend

More than 3,600 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dr. Bonnie Henry receives her first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

More than 3,600 people have received their first dose of the vaccine in B.C.

Sam Baio, owner of Nelson’s Valhalla Pure Outfitters, says he’s keeping his store closed on Boxing Day due to COVID-19 crowd concerns. Photo: Tyler Harper
Wary of the pandemic, Nelson businesses opt to stay closed on Boxing Day

They say the profit isn’t worth the potential of infection

Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
35% of Canadians with COVID were afraid they might die: poll

On average, people said they were sick for 13 days

B.C. Tourism Minister Melanie Mark takes questions in the B.C. legislature about months of delays to aid for tourism industry devastated by COVID-19 restrictions, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. diverts more COVID-19 small business relief to tourism

An extra $50 million shifted to attractions hit by travel bans

The RDEK volunteers of the year: Area A – Brent Bidston; Area B – Bonnie Crosson; Area E – Larry Gould; Area F – Lyle Wilson; and Area G – Hedi Trescher. Photos courtesy RDEK
2020 RDEK Electoral Area Volunteers of the Year.

the Regional District of East Kootenay recently announced the recipients of the… Continue reading

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Victoria filmmaker Michael Korican collaborated with Santa Claus to film a sequel to his short film Sad Santa, Glad Santa. (YouTube)
VIDEO: Santa contemplates a COVID-19 Christmas

B.C. filmmaker’s free film Sad Santa, Mad Santa, a play on Twas The Night Before Christmas

Most Read