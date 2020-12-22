Wild Drama presents “A Christmas Carol” online

The Drama students at Mount Baker Secondary School have had to pull out all the stops by bring their production of “A Christmas Carol” to audiences this year.

The Drama students at Mount Baker Secondary School have had to pull out all the stops by bring their production of “A Christmas Carol,” with Jordan Adams as Scrooge, to audiences this year.

The pandemic, and subsequent restrictions placed on public gatherings and performances by the province, have had thrown all sorts of obstacles in the way of the production.

Nevertheless, the classic tale by Charles Dickens, adapted for the stage by MBSS drama instructor Mary Hamilton, has made to the screen, if not the stage. The play was filmed at Fort Steele Heritage Town, and is currently available in video-on-demand, from now until Dec. 24.

You can get tickets to the show here: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/42235

WATCH: The trailer for Mount Baker Secondary School’s production of “A Christmas Carol:” https://youtu.be/GogMvMShcfg

The tale of Scrooge, Tiny Tim, Bob Cratchit, and all the Spirits and iconic characters from one of the world’s favourite stories can never fail to lift spirits and put us into the true spirit of Christmas — even today. But it has been a long haul.

Hamilton said that planning for the show in the summer was wrought with a great deal of uncertainty. “But with the growing capabilities of theatre live-streaming, we felt confident that we could present ‘A Christmas Carol ‘at the Key City Theatre and offer streaming to increase our audience base.”

But in October, it was confirmed that the Key City Theatre would not be available due to renovations.

“We secured Rotary Park as an outdoor venue, with a plan to limit the live audience to 50 and livestream to make the production available to more people,” Hamilton said. “In this phase of preparation, we scaled the production down significantly.”

But on November 20, the province banned public gatherings.

“We then rearranged our vision and considered multiple aspects of Fort Steele Heritage Town as a venue,” Hamilton said. “Because we had scaled the production down so much, we were reluctant to stream from the Wild Horse Theatre as the production elements would be dwarfed by the theatre’s beauty.

“With the help of Connect Church and the staff at Fort Steele, we hatched a plan to film scenes in locations at the Fort.”

The result is available in video on demand form from now until December 24. https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/42235

The cast:

Scrooge: Jordan Adams

Bob Cratchit/ Mr. Fezziwig: Carson Thompson

Fred: Noah Smith

Business Woman No. 1/Mary: Lola Buch

Business Woman No. 2/Ghost of Christmas Future: Aspen Parker

Caroler/Dic/Topper/Banker: Ethan Englesby

Jacob Marley/Billy Cratchit: Hudson Gross

Ghost of Christmas Past/Catherine/Graveyard Dancer: Cyndel Fisk

Adolescent Scrooge/Joe: Cooper Cursley

Fan: Libby Wilmot

Mrs. Fezziwig/Mrs. Cratchit: Shyre Cupples-Pinchak

Belle/Charwoman/ Graveyard Dancer: Abby Lalach

Guest at Fezziwig’s Party: Abi Aguilar

Peter Cratchit/Fezziwig Party Guest/Banker/Mark: Scott Ogilvie-Burke

Ebenezer/Ghost of Christmas Present/Tom: Austin Dolan

Guest at Fezziwig’s Party/Mrs. Dilber/Graveyard Dancer: Rachel Wik

Martha Cratchit: Caitlin Mooy

Young Scrooge/Tiny Tim: Navy Gross

Maya Cratchit: Emily Dove

Banker: Finley Cann

Banker: Cheyanne Kneller

Betty/Ignorance and Want: Hannah Frixel

Emily/Caroline: Pyper Standing

Serving Woman: Ashleigh Gilbank

Stage Manager: Tasia Strouzas