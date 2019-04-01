What’s wrong with Mick Jagger?

The Rolling Stones have canceled their tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2017 file photo, Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during the concert of their ‘No Filter’ Europe Tour 2017 at U Arena in Nanterre, outside Paris, France. ‚Äù (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

The Rolling Stones are postponing their latest tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment.

The Stones made the announcment Saturday.

The band did not say for what Jagger needs treatment, only that he’ll make a complete recovery.

I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this.

I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone. — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 30, 2019

Jagger, who is 75, tweeted he’s “devastated” about the postponement but he’s working very hard to get back on stage. The tour was supposed to begin April 20 in Miami.

Ticket holders should hold onto their tickets because they will be good for the rescheduled dates, which have yet to be announced.

READ MORE: Rare white lion cubs born near China

READ MORE: No injuries after plane lands on California street

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.