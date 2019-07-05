Whats on in July at Cranbrook Arts

The featured artist this month in the gallery at Cranbrook Arts is the Kimberley artist Jim Poch. Jim is trained as a commercial artist and brings in many graphic approaches to his work. From photography and commercial illustration to his current work with large acrylic abstracts, he concentrates on the final message.

His show titled “One Man Show” is in the gallery from July 2 to 27. To learn more about what inspires him to create or to discuss a particular painting you are invited to the opening reception is on July 6 from 1-3pm at the Cranbrook Arts.

On July 20 from 7-9 pm we have Deborah Thompson giving an Artist Talk on her body of work Pan-dulum: A call to unreason, which is a response to the pendulum of emotion between hope and fear that is prevalent in our culture today.

Her inspiration for this work is the likes of Dr. Gabor Mate and James Hillman.

She has explored those familiar states from the extremes of our instinctual wisdom, from the throngs of high stress and over achieving, to paths of escapism in search of transcendence.

Her exploration comes through visually as a series of human and animal expressions. It can be seen as the workings of Pan who inhabits our society at this time and in a desperate call for something different: a wisdom born of unreason in a culture driven by reason.

Join us to hear this about this fascinating topic at Cranbrook Arts.

This summer Yvonne Vigne, Colleen Routley, Anna Ruoss, and Mendi Makraz have designed a collection of quality art classes sure to entertain the Cranbrook Youth from ages 7-13. The creations range from pottery, to unicorns to upcycling and friendship bracelets and drumming in between. These experienced instructors will be teaching Kids Art Classes on Tuesdays- Fridays from July 16- 26 and August 13-23 at 12:30-3:30.

For more information check out Cranbrook Arts on Facebook, Instagram @artscranbrook or come into our storefront at 1013 Baker Street.

