What to do in January? Lots going on in Kimberley/Cranbrook

Pictured above: Kootenay Lately (pictured at SummerSounds last year) kick off the Winter Ale Concert Series at the Key City Theatre Wednesday, January 22, along with the Tall Timbers. Winter Ale is a presentation of the Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society and the Key City Theatre. Barry Coulter photo

Cranbrook Arts Programs

Cranbrook Arts 1401 5th St N Full Activity Guides and details at 1301 Baker St Gift Shop. 250-426-4223

Ongoing:

Monday Painters 10:00am -1 pm

Tots on Tuesdays, Drop In 10 am to 12 noon

Upcoming:

Cards and Paper Crafts: Wednesdays January 15,22, and 29 1:00-3:00pm

Needle Felting Fridays January 17, 24 and 31 10:30am -12:30am

Beginner Watercolour: Saturday and Sundays Jan 18, 19, 25 and 26

In the gallery at Centre 64

Unframed

Up next from January 6 to February 1 is the “Unframed” open exhibition. Opening reception for that exhibit is January 11, 2 to 4 p.m. Next up is “Altered” a group exhibit.

On going at Centre 64

Kimberley and District Guild of Fibre Artists, meetings every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m.

We Paint painting group meetings begin in October, every second, third and fourth Wednesday 7 p.m. Studio 64.

Kimberley Writers Group. Every Thursday from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the meeting room at Centre 64.

The Kimberley Drum Circle at

Centre 64

Led by a professional facilitator, no experience required, drums provided. Learn to play drums from all over the world. Monday January 20, February 17, March 16, April 20. 7 p.m.

Latin Dance Nights at Centre 64

Learn how to dance, Latin-style. Instruction nights are scheduled for January 16, 23, 30 and February 6. Please register at Centre 64 250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com. Also coming up is a Latin Dance Nights Valentine’s Party of February 14. Come out and show off what you’ve learned. A drop in night is scheduled for February 20.

January 16 and 17

Live at the Stemwinder at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Sit back, relax after an evening of night skiing with live music by Lennan Delaney. Jan 16 8 -11pm; Jan 17 8 -11pm. Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia- traditional fiddling sensation, Lennan Delaney fuses traditional elements of both Scottish and Irish music into contemporary arrangements.

January 18 and 19

Live at the Stemwinder at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Enjoy apres ski music with Blue Crush, Saturday at 3 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. ure, refreshing rock ‘n roll!!! A loose yet tight-sounding trio of travelling minstrels performing at various venues throughout the Kootenays, flying by the collective seats of their pants without the aid of any safety devices whatsoever

Tuesday, January 21

Samajam – Family Music Show at Key City Theatre.

6 p.m. Key City Theatre is proud to present a family experience like no other. SAMAJAM, the world’s best participatory music show comes to Cranbrook Tuesday January 21. Everyone is the star in this fun, educational and interactive performance. The SAMAJAM concept is unique in the world: Each audience member receives a SAMAJAM Music Bag full of percussion instruments. Your family becomes the performing musicians of the show. With more than 80% active participation time, you create music, songs, and games right along with the high-energy performers. All of this takes place against the backdrop of musical SAMAJAM Video Games. Tickets are just $15 Tickets are available at the Key City Theatre Box Office 250-426-7006 and Online at www.keycitytheatre.com

Have Camera Will Travel travelogues

January 28 “Summer Adventures” with Lyle Grisedale

Join Lyle Grisedale – “Deserts and Badlands”. Exploring unique landscapes – Deserts, Slot Canyons, Red River Badlands, Dinosaur & Writing on Stone Provincial Parks. Slide presentation at Centre 64 on Tuesday, Jan 28 at 7:30 pm. Admission by donation. Proceeds: Kimberley Arts Centre 64

Fisher Peak Winter Ale Concert Series

Key City Theatre

January 22 – Tall Timbers and Kootenay Lately

February 19 – Doug Mitchell; Carmanah

March 18 – The Confluentials; Marc Atkinson Trio with Cameron Wilson

April 8 – Brackish Betty; John Wort Hannam

May 13 – 2Shots of Whiskey; the Handsome Devils

Friday, January 24

Ballet Jorgen’s Anne of Green Gables

Key City Theatre

Key City Theatre is proud to be part of Ballet Jorgen’s world premier tour of a beloved Canadian classic on Friday January 24. Anne of Green Gables – The Ballet™ is a playful, colourful and evocative production that will transport audiences to early 20th century Atlantic Canada. Based on the beloved Canadian novel by Lucy Maud Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables – The Ballet™ follows the adventures of Anne Shirley, an orphan girl sent to live on a farm in the fictional town of Avonlea, Prince Edward Island. Tickets are $47 Regular | $41 Big Ticket Member | $37 Big Ticket Plus Member Tickets are available at the Key City Theatre Box Office 250-426-7006 and Online at www.keycitytheatre.com

Saturday, January 25

Home Grown Music Night Kimberley

The first Home Grown Music coffee house of the year on Saturday January 25th in the theatre at Centre 64. Performing are Kurtis Myer; Matt Stanyer; Doug Mitchell and the Barney Pilgrims (Rod Wilson & Wally Smith); Isabel Enks; Struan Robertson; Piano Students of Arne Sahlens’; Deb Anhorn and Ben Van der Werf; The Hurricanes, Stacy Decosse and Aly Blake. The show starts at 8 pm sharp, doors open at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $8 and available at the Snowdrift Café and Centre 64

Thursday, January 30

Rockies Film Series Cranbrook

Mickey and the Bear

7 pm; Key City Theatre; Tickets $12. Tickets available online at keycitytheatre.com online or by phone 250-426-7006 or the box office. Sponsored by Bridge Interiors. Writer-director Annabelle Attanasio makes an astonishingly assured feature debut with “Mickey and the Bear,” a coming-of-age tale set in Anaconda, Mont., where 17-year-old Mickey (Camila Morrone) lives with her father Hank (James Badge Dale) in a cramped mobile home. As her dad’s chief caretaker — he’s an Iraq War veteran with trauma and addiction issues — Mickey’s daily routine is stretched between his needs, her classes as a high school senior and her after-school job at a local taxidermist’s shop. As this intimate, finely observed story unfolds, it becomes clear that her chief struggle lies in finding a path out of Anaconda — or at least away from her father’s volatile, boundary-less grasp — and ensuring that she won’t end up as a human version of the stuffed, mounted and glassy-eyed creatures she works on every day. This is the kind of small, great movie that goes largely unnoticed upon first release but gets discovered later. Later should start immediately.

Cranbrook Community Theatre

The Fighting Days

“The Fighting Days are coming!” — to the stage of Cranbrook Community Theatre. Tickets go on sale soon for this important Canadian play, written by Wendy Lill and Directed by Melodie Hull.

The story is of real life suffragette Francis Marion Beynon. Newly released from her religious father’s tyranny and off to the big city of Winnipeg to live with her sister Lily, Francis experiences all of the new century’s limitations while the drums of war slowly increase volume. Not loud enough to drown out the cries of equality, democracy and votes for women screamed by Francis’ close friend and suffragette Nellie McClung.

The production runs February 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21 and 22nd at The Studio Stage Door 11 – 11th Ave South, Cranbrook. All show times are 7:30 p.m., except the matinee on Sunday February 16th.

Purchase show tickets online at www.cranbrookcommunitytheatre.com/ or at Huckleberry Books.

Evergreen – For Women of a Certain Age

Centre 64 Feb. 9

A fun and informative event designed for the mature woman, Evergreen 2020 will be held at Centre 64, Kimberley, on Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 2 pm to 5:00 pm. Cost: $25.00, tickets available at Centre 64 (64 Deer Park Ave., 250-427-4919)

Thursday, February 13

Rockies Film Series Cranbrook

Gaza

7 pm. Key City Theatre. Tickets $12. Tickets available online at keycitytheatre.com or by phone 250-426-7006 or the box office. Sponsored by Save-On Foods, Cranbrook. Directed by Garry Keane, Andrew McConnell. In this cinematic journey through Gaza we unfold a portrait of its ordinary people who attempt to lead meaningful lives beyond the rubble of perennial conflict. Gaza brings together an eloquent, resilient and courageous group of souls, whose struggle, resilience and sense of family goes to the very heart of humanity…a people whose lives are shaped by conflict but not defined by it. Whether some people want to accept reality or not, this documentary accurately portrays the hardships of the Palestinians of Gaza. We know who is responsible, but this film (rightly) focuses on the everyday lives of Palestinians to create a powerful and critical message to anyone concerned with humanity.

Wellsprings Writing Workshop

Centre 64 Kimberley

February 16 | 9:30 am-4 pm | $60 including catered lunch and champagne | min. 12 participants

Refill your well, restore your spirit and explore your writing in creatively led sessions by local writers Lori Craig, Heather Wattie and Terry Anne Wilson

February 28

Live at Studio 64

Dani Strong at 8 p.m. On Tuesday, March 17 enjoy the Marc Atkinson Trio with Cameron Wilson, then Friday, April 17, Red Dirt Skinners. Saturday, May 30, A Little Voodoo. Series passes available at Centre 64. 250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com. Tickets available at Centre 64: 250-427-4919