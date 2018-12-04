WATCH: Don Davies Quartet performs at Save-On-Foods

Davies remembers his longtime friend and bandmate, the late Stewart Taylor

The Don Davies Quartet gave the customers of Cranbrook’s Save-On-Foods location a pleasant, jazzy soundtrack to their shopping experience on Tuesday, Dec. 4.

Watch:

Previous story
‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ yanked from some Canadian radio stations

Just Posted

Sun Valley Song presents World Premiere Christmas Concert

For the Townsman Sun Valley Song, a local 33-member chamber choir, will… Continue reading

Annual Kootenay Book Fair this weekend

For the Townsman Mark down the afternoon of Sunday, December 9, as… Continue reading

‘Chicago’ opens Cranbrook’s 2019

For the Townsman What does it take to get a musical theatre… Continue reading

Agreement brings Ktunaxa closer to treaty with province, feds

Memorandum of Understanding to advance treaty negotiations for all three parties

WATCH: Third annual Christmas Village

100 per cent of proceeds went towards the United Way East Kootenay.

WATCH: Don Davies Quartet performs at Save-On-Foods

Davies remembers his longtime friend and bandmate, the late Stewart Taylor

Gwynne Dyer: “The crooked timber of humanity”

Gwynne Dyer “Out of the crooked timber of humanity, no straight thing… Continue reading

Which post-secondary grads earn the most money? Men with professional degrees

Statistics Canada: Those with degrees in engineering, law, medicine earn at least $70,000 a year

What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Many decades ago, a Cranbrook resident demanded that the Cranbrook… Continue reading

B.C. chief says one major oil spill could ruin her nation’s economy forever

Chief Marilyn Slett of Heiltsuk Nation near Bella Bella is leading a delegation in Ottawa this week

Newborn found in B.C. dumpster dies in hospital

Mission RCMP say the baby girl died days after being discovered

B.C. boy finds syringe in thrift-shop ‘Mouse Trap’ game

Six-year-old Pitt Meadows boy finds syringe and glue in the game bought from a Value Village store

81% of B.C. residents want calorie counts on menus: poll

Four out of five support having nutritional info easily available, study says

Singh tries to rally his troops as the NDP struggles to gain traction

Singh spoke to NDP staffers who gathered in Ottawa from across the country for the federal party’s annual staff forum

Most Read