VIDEO: Former Kootenay Music Awards winner release new single

Former Kootenay Music Awards winner and alt-rock artist Charlie PS returns with a new sound showcased in her latest single, “Ghost of You.”

“Ghost of You” combines flavours of alternative and southern rock, creating a backdrop for western-esque storytelling and a new sonic taste of what’s to come from Charlie PS.

“The idea began as a lyrical hook stuck in my head and was written with the intention of telling a fictional-based story, as opposed to one of personal experience; a writing style I was new to explore,” says Charlie, “I wanted to challenge myself as a songwriter and decided to create a character that was a hypothetical alter ego of myself.”

As the first of three new singles to be released within the next year, “Ghost of You” sat untouched for the latter part of 2020. After picking the project up again at the end of the year Charlie realized that the ideas of change and rebirth suggested by the Tarot Death card artwork had a personal connection to the journey she had been through in 2020 and the song began to resonate with her more than she had originally expected it to.

After going back to school to study artist entrepreneurship, spending the spring of 2021 taking music lessons and preparing for her next set of releases after receiving funding from FACTOR in March, Charlie is currently back in the studio recording new music taking sonic references from artists such as Dorothy and Serena Ryder, which listeners can expect to hear this fall.

The title track from Charlie’s debut EP, “Little Miss Dysfunctional” (2018), won Best Pop Song and was also nominated for Best Music Video, while Charlie herself was nominated as Artist of the Year at the Kootenay Music Awards (2019). She also placed in the top 100 in CBC’s Searchlight competition and won a spot at the local Surrey Fusion Festival (2019).

“To release ‘Ghost of You’ in 2021, not only being my first original release in a few years,”she says, “it also feels like a bit of a rebirth and a wave goodbye to the person I was before the pandemic and a celebration of who I have become and the self work I have put in to get here.”

The single is available on streaming services and at charlieps.com. The music video can also be watched below: