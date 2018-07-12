Connery Naas, 4, takes a photo of his mom, Jennifer, with country musician Dallas Smith during an event at Sea to Sky Motorsports on Jan. 31. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

VIDEO: Dallas Smith receives four CCMA nominations

Langley country singer is up for Fans’ Choice award, Male Artist of the Year and more

Langley country musician Dallas Smith has once again received multiple nominations for the Canadian Country Music Awards (CCMA).

On July 11, it was announced that Smith is up for the Apple Music Fans’ Choice Award, Male Artist of the Year, Single of the Year for Side Effects and Video of the Year for Sky Stays This Blue.

Earlier this year, Smith earned his fifth career No. 1 and fourth consecutive chart topper with the hit Sleepin’ Around on both the Nielsen BDS and Mediabase Country radio charts.

With that, he became the first and only Canadian country artist in the Nielsen BDS era to have four consecutive No. 1 singles from the same album, topping country icon Shania Twain’s three from album Come On Over.

Smith now ties Twain for the most No. 1 songs by a Canadian Country artist in the Nielsen BDS era with five.

READ MORE: Dallas Smith surpasses Shania Twain in most No. 1 singles from same album

READ MORE: Catching up with Dallas Smith

Other B.C. nominees include Chad Brownlee, Dean Brody and The Washboard Union.

The 2018 CCMA Awards will air live from Hamilton, Ont. on Sunday, Sept. 9.

See a full list of nominees here.


entertainment@langleytimes.com
