Victoria’s Carmanah performs for Fisher Peak concert series

The Fisher Peak Winter Ale Concert Series presented an intimate night of music featuring Victoria’s six piece folk-rock outfit Carmanah.

Doug Mitchell opened the show with some gut-splitting, tongue-in-cheek songs he’d written for the guitar and banjo — a hilariously engaging way to kick off the night.

Carmanah, named for an ancient Vancouver Island rainforest and who’ve shared the stage with such prolific acts as Ziggy Marley, Said the Whale and Current Swell.

Their setlist featured numerous originals which ran the gamut rom roots-reggae influenced grooves to Maritime Canadian fiddle jams and a plenty more in between, with heart-breaking harmonies and incredibly adept playing from each of the musicians.

They also played a staggeringly beautiful Beatles medley and a cover of Nancy Sinatra’s “Bang Bang.” If you haven’t heard Carmanah, do yourself a favour and check them out on Spotify or any social media platform.

